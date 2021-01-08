Moto G Stylus 2021 spotted in Geekbench, suggesting it's coming soon

The Moto G Stylus (also known as the Moto G Pro) was one of Motorola's most interesting handsets of last year, and it seems that the company will be introducing a follow-up soon.

We've seen a couple of Moto G Stylus 2021 leaks in the last few weeks, and the latest comes from MySmart Price, which spotted the phone running through Geekbench 5 software.

The leak gives us a clear look at what to expect inside the handset, as well as how powerful it'll be. The results were a 542 single-core and 1,650 multi-core score, which is quite impressive for a cheaper Motorola phone.

It doesn't outright say the chipset you can expect, but with a bit of investigating it's clear that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset will be powering the phone alongside 4GB of RAM.

The listing also confirms the handset will be launching with Android 10, and there's no clear sign of when Android 11 would be available on the phone.

Previous leaks have even shown us renders of the handset, so we're beginning to know a lot about this phone. It's expected to have a stylus, and it may be one of the cheapest Android phones to sport one.

We're expecting a 6.81-inch Full HD display, a 48MP main rear camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.