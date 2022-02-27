Mobvoi teases new Apple Watch doppelganger coming at MWC 2022

Audio player loading…

We're on the eve of annual Spanish technology conference MWC 2022, and loads of brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme have all confirmed to be holding keynotes conferences or product launches.

Throwing its hat in the ring early is Mobvoi, which makes TicWatch smartwatches, as the company has begun teasing a new device coming March 1 (right at the end of the conference) on its social media channels.

We can tell this smartwatch is somewhat of an Apple Watch lookalike, based on the shape of its body and the crown on the edge. There's also a green shining light - some of the social media teasers talk about heart rate, so presumably it relates to a way of scanning your heartbeat.

⏰ Save the Date - 9:00 AM EST, Mar. 1st 2022 ⏰ Meet our NEW TicWatch featuring Arty® - a new way to define your heart health.🎁 How much do you know about #hearthealth? Feb 26- 28, join our daily discussions to win the giveaways.#mobvoi #TicWatch #healthylife #giveaways pic.twitter.com/7iXYfyfV7HFebruary 25, 2022 See more

"The new TicWatch provides personalized insights into arterial and heart health" according to the poster, though you could argue that any smartwatch does that.

The posters also say "TicWatch x Arty" - that kind of format usually indicates a crossover, but one teaser clarifies that Arty is actually an onboard system which is "a new way to define your heart health", so it seems that cardiovascular health is a key focus of this new device.

We've got a busy few days to get through before this TicWatch launch - MWC is typically a period in which tech journalists get no sleep, and survive on coffee and Spanish food - but we'll still be sure to bring you whatever smartwatch is announced on the first day of March.