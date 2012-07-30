Samsung Galaxy Note hitting shelves August 8

Big news for those anticipating T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Note: get ready for it to debut in stores August 8.

T-Mobile made the announcement Monday after half a month of hinting at a release date "in the coming weeks."

The Note, a phone/tablet hybrid, will be available for several pricing options.

T-Mobile is offering the device on a standard two-year contract with a "Classic" voice and data plan for $249.99 after a $50 mail-in-rebate.

Those who opt for one of the company's less expensive "Value" plans can pay $199.99 at the counter.

However, this option brings with it an extra $20 a month for 20 months as part of an "Equipment Installment Plan."

Note specs

The device will launch with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich and Samsung's "Premium Suite" of S-Pen apps. T-Mobile is throwing its own software in the mix with inclusions like Dropbox, Evernote and Square.

AT&T's version has been out since February, though running on Android 2.3. The telecom juggernaut began offering an Ice Cream upgrade in July.

TechRadar reported earlier this month the Note will run on a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 processor and feature a large 5.3-inch HD Super AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 800x1280 pixels, a 2-megapixel front-facing lens and an 8-megapixel rear camera for capturing photos and full HD video at 1080p.

Via The Verge, Computerworld