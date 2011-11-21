HTC Quattro release date set for March 2012?

HTC's quad-core tablet, codenamed the HTC Quattro, won't be making its dent in our bank accounts until March 2012, according to Digitimes.

And that's the very earliest that the souped-up 10.1-inch tablet will arrive, according to Digitimes' supply-chain sources, with Beats Audio, DropBox integration, 1GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, 3G, and a 2MP camera all on board.

Quite fancy a pizza now

While the Quattro has the quad-core tablets tied up for HTC, there's a bit more action on the smartphone side of things.

We've already heard about the HTC Edge which promises plenty of grunt from its Tegra 3 processor, but the HTC Zeta is a newer one – promising a Qualcomm 2.5GHz quad-core CPU rather than the Nvidia-made Tegra 3.

Also on board the HTC Zeta will be a 4.5-inch display, 8MP camera, HTC Sense 4.0 and the now-obligatory Beats Audio integration, according to the occasionally correct Digitimes.

Other reports on the Zeta promise Ice Cream Sandwich, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.0 and a snazzy sleek design (pictured).

Despite the HTC Quattro's rumoured March release date, we won't be at all surprised to see it unveiled at February's Mobile World Congress 2012 – and we'll be crossing our fingers for a Zeta, Ville and Edge unveil then too.

But the Quattro to hit the shelevs in March? We can believe it.

From Digitimes