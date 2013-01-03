Google Nexus 7 dock to finally go on sale this month?

The long-awaited docking station for the Google Nexus 7 tablet is set to go on sale in Europe and the United States this month, according to reports.

The dock was first teased shortly after the tablet arrived at Google I/O back in June and appeared once again in a Christmas promotional video from the Android team.

The Asus-made accessory has been available to pre-order in the States from independent retailer B&H Photo since December, with that site now quoting an expected availability date of January 10.

The site is asking $39.99 for the fabled desktop dock, although Android Central said the official Google price may be closer to $29.99.

Going Dutch

Meanwhile, Dutch site AndroidNews.nl has word that it also be available in the Eurozone in the middle of this month, although there's no news on European pricing just yet.

The dock will allow users to safely stow the award-winning slate, while also packing a Micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone/speaker jack.

Via Android Central