4G iPad mini hits EE today

If you want an iPad mini but you want it to do web things at speeds that rival a greased weasel, then get down to EE quicksmart.

The data-enabled iPad mini arrives at the UK's first 4G network today with the new iPad 4 also available at those next-gen speeds.

You can get one whole month of free 4G with EE if you take out the company's £15.99 30-day SIM-only iPad plan which comes with 5GB of data.

Also available in slower flavours

Orange and T-Mobile are also offering the new iPads on HSPA+ and DC-HSPA networks.

There are EE, Orange and T-Mobile plans starting from £21 per month, although you'll be locked in for two years. Apple released three new iPads this year – just think how out of date your tablet will be by 2015.

The new cellular iPad mini and iPad 4 are both also available today from Three as well, although you won't be able enjoy a 4G contract from the numerical network.