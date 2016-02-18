Microsoft's Surface Book goes on sale in the UK with trade-in offer in tow

The Surface Book is now available to buy in the UK following its US launch back in October. Microsoft's convertible Windows 10 laptop is available from a number of retailers and, of course, Microsoft itself.

You can grab yourself a Surface Book at Currys/PC World, John Lewis, Selfridges and Harrods, along with Amazon and Very.co.uk. You can also pick one up from the Microsoft Store online.

The hybrid starts at £1,299 which will get you the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Shell out £300 more, and you'll get double the storage along with a discrete Nvidia GPU in the base unit for extra graphics grunt. The Core i7 models also carry that GPU, and come with 256GB of storage plus 8GB of RAM, or 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory for £1,799 and £2,249 respectively.

If you're poised on making a purchase, don't forget that there's also a trade-in offer currently running (until the end of this month) which will give you up to £400 cashback for certain laptops and tablets including the MacBook, iPad and older Surface models. Check out the full details of that scheme here.

Slick Surface

The Surface Book boasts a rather stunning 13.5-inch screen with a resolution of 3000 x 2000 giving a pixel density of 267 dpi, not to mention a truly slick overall design and a nifty new stylus capable of coping with 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

We praised it highly in our review, with the only disappointments being battery life compared to the promised levels, and of course all the technical hitches that have plagued Microsoft's convertible since its US launch.

The one good thing about getting the Surface Book later is that a fair number of these issues have now been cleared up.