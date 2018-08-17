Mega flash sale suddenly announced on ebay deals: 15% off for today only

If you were thinking of making some ebay purchases soon, you'd better move fast as the auction site has just announced a flash sale for 10 wee hours. You can enjoy 15% off "everything" on site from ebay.co.uk until 8pm. Yup, you've only got 12 hours to grab your bargain.

So how do you get involved with this splendid super sale? Using this coupon code: PIGGYBANK.

The catch? While ebay says this is a sale on "everything", it does have its limitations. You can only use it once and it's limited to a minimum spend of £20 and an upper discount limit of £50 - so the minute you spend over £333, the discount is forzen at £50. Still, that could represent a decent chunk of saving if you were planning to buy something at full price anyway.

ebay has a huge selection of products that'll fit in that price, from Bluetooth speakers and headphones to smarthome gadgets and mobile phone accessories. In fact you can even buy a smartphone for that meagre amount of money in the form of the Nokia C2-01 which is on there for £27.99.

If you want a head start on tracking down a specific type of deal, we've included links to some of our favourite categories below: