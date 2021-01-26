Massive Surface Pro 7 sales are cutting prices on a range of bundles this week

The Surface Pro 7 has been a mighty staple of Microsoft's computing range over the last few years, offering a more affordable alternative to Apple's own high-end tablets while running full Windows 10. Surface Pro deals often include the Type Cover keyboard accessory so that you can replace your laptop straight away, but can also see big discounts on the tablets by themselves as well.

This week, prices are dropping further than usual - with a $240 saving on this i5 Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover included. You're getting the mid-range model (there's also a cheaper i3 version with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage up for $699.99) for just $789.95 at Amazon this week - $10 cheaper than its regular sales price.

However, Surface Pro deals aren't stopping there. You can also pick up a 256GB model with the Type Cover included for $992 (was $1,329). If you have any doubts over whether 128GB will be enough for you we'd recommend spending the extra $200 to bag this version.

You'll find more information on these Surface Pro 7 deals just below, with more options for bundles and straight discounts on tablets by themselves.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals

Lowest price yet Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5, 128GB) | Type Cover: $1,029.99 $789.95 at Amazon

We've only seen this 128GB Surface Pro 7 drop down to $799 in the past when the Type Cover keyboard has been included in the bundle. That makes this $789 price tag at Amazon the lowest price yet, and an excellent offer on the i5 / 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration.

Surface Pro 7 (i5, 128GB): $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking to spend a little less today, you can forego the Type Cover keyboard case and just pick up the Surface Pro 7 tablet by itself. Best Buy has cut $200 off the price of the i5 / 128GB spec above, which leaves you plenty of scope to pick up a keyboard if it becomes necessary further down the line.

Surface Pro 7 (i3, 128GB) | Type Cover: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Don't want to give up on that Type Cover case, but still want to spend as little as possible? This i3 model still comes with the Type Cover accessory but also saves you an extra $90. You're dropping down in processing power here, and halving your RAM to 4GB but if you're looking for a luxury lighter browsing experience with full Windows 10, this is a great option.

Excellent value Surface Pro 7 (i5, 256GB) | Type Cover: $1,329.98 $992 at Amazon

This Surface Pro 7 model comes packed with 8GB RAM, an i5 processor and a massive 256GB of storage. That's excellent value considering you're also getting the Type Cover case here with Amazon's bundle as well.

Surface Pro 7 (i5, 256GB): $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

There's no Type Cover included in this offer, but you are saving $300 on a powerful tablet. With an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space there's some considerable grunt inside this premium device. Plus, you can always pick up a keyboard later on if you decide you'd like to upgrade to the full experience.

Surface Pro 7 (i7, 256GB): $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 is a bit of a beast. With a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD you're getting some excellent performance out of this tablet. While this offer doesn't include the keyboard accessory you're still saving $200 on the full price.

More Surface Pro deals

The Surface Pro 7 makes for a fantastic portable productivity tool, however you can get that same flexibility in a machine designed for casual use (and with the price tag to match) - check out the latest Surface Go deals for a less expensive device.

Or, if you're interested in what the competition has to say, take a look at the latest iPad deals - the iPad Pro is the direct competitor here, but the new Air 4 may also offer a cheaper price for what you're after as well.

If, after all of that, you device you're simply after a cheap laptop, we're also rounding up all the latest discounts on more traditional Windows machines from around the web.