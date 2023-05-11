Massive Discover Samsung sale announced - key dates and expected deals

The time has come again for the next Discover Samsung event (opens in new tab), featuring dozens of deals on the manufacturer's top phones, appliances, tablets, TVs, and more.

The South Korean tech powerhouse has announced its latest week-long sale begins on May 15. As with previous events, new offers will be available every 24 hours, limited-time four-hour flash deals, and larger reductions when you buy multiple items in a bundle.

Those signed up for the Samsung Rewards program will also earn double the reward points on any purchases across all categories for the duration of the event.

Head to the main Discover Samsung page (opens in new tab) now for more info and an early preview of some offers, as well as all the deals, as soon as the sale gets underway on May 15.

And you can also check out the latest Samsung promo codes for ways to save even more money during the sale.

What deals will be in the Discover Samsung sale?

Samsung hasn't confirmed any specific deals yet for the next Discover Samsung sale, but we can make some safe assumptions based on previous events and its current popular products.

With that in mind, we're sure that the Galaxy S23 range is guaranteed to feature. A large discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is bound to be one of the headline deals, with the opportunity to score huge trade-in rebates if you have an old device to hand over.

TVs are usually a big part of these events, too, so expect significant reductions on Samsung's displays - including both 4K and 8K sets. Perhaps we'll see the first deals on the latest Samsung S95C OLED TV that we awarded full marks in our review. Or there will surely be a chance to save on last-generation models that are still up there with some of the best TVs you can buy.

And then there are the appliances - both large and small. Look out for deals on refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, ovens, vacuums, air purifiers, and so much more.

Altogether, it should be a sold warm-up to this year's Memorial Day sales, which we'll also cover in full here at TechRadar throughout the month.