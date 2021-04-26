M1 MacBook deals take extra discounts at Amazon - save up to $150 with the lowest prices ever

Amazon is offering even bigger discounts in its M1 MacBook deals this week, leaving us with record low prices across the MacBook Air and Pro range right now. You'll find an extra $50 off the previous cheapest price at Amazon right now, on both the 256GB and 512GB configurations.

That means we're now seeing M1 MacBook Air deals starting at just $899 - the cheapest they have ever been. We'd previously only seen MacBook Air deals hitting $949 on this model, with a respectable $50 off the $999 MSRP. However, with this extra discount you'll be able to pick up Apple's most powerful Air to date for its lowest price yet.

If you're after something a little more powerful, Amazon's MacBook deals on the Pro model have also taken extra discounts today. You can now grab a 256GB M1 MacBook Pro for a record low $1,149 price (was $1,299), or upgrade to a 512GB for just $1,349 (was $1,499).

You'll find all these M1 MacBook deals, and similar discounts on larger configurations, just below.

Today's best M1 MacBook Air deals

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $899 at Amazon

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $999 $899 at Amazon

A brand new price low on the new M1 MacBook Air - a $100 discount makes this M1 MacBook deal the best we've seen so far. We'd move quickly on this one as it's going to be extremely popular. The larger 512GB model is still available for a record low price that we've been seeing for the last week as well. 512GB: $1,249 $1,149

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 £1,099.99 at Amazon

M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,249 £1,099.99 at Amazon

While 256GB MacBook Air deals have been sitting at a record low price since the weekend, Amazon has just cut the price of the larger 512GB version by an extra $49. That leaves us with an overall saving of $150 this week - and a record low price on the bigger configuration.

View Deal

Today's best M1 MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

You can also save an additional $50 over the previous record low price on the M1 MacBook Pro right now. This 256GB model is available for just $1,149 where as we previously only saw it drop to $1,199. That's an excellent discount and the perfect opportunity to scoop up a saving on a luxury ultrabook.

View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 (512GB): $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

MacBook Pro M1 (512GB): $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

If you need even more power under the hood, Amazon's MacBook deals have also cut an extra $50 off the sales price of this 512GB model this week. That's an excellent discount and the lowest price we've seen yet.

View Deal

If you're after an older model, you'll find plenty more MacBook Air sales and cheap MacBook Pro prices up for grabs.