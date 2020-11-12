Looking for a cheap tablet deal this Black Friday? Check out this $49 Lenovo M8 at Walmart

Tablet deals are always on the Black Friday shopping list for many consumers over the holidays. They're great gifts, and, we've spotted one particular early Black Friday deal at Walmart that's a great buy - this Lenovo Tab M8 for just $59 (down from $99).

A $40 price cut brings this particular tablet all the way down to nearly half price - that's outstanding considering the Lenovo Tab M8 is a fully functional Android tablet, not just the usual cheap un-branded stuff you normally see for under $100.

With an all-metal chassis and near-borderless display, the Lenovo Tab M8 definitely looks and feels a lot more premium than its modest price tag would suggest. A quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage aren't exactly NASA-level specs, but they're more than good enough for browsing and streaming. Plus, it also comes fully built-in with Google Assistant support, so if you happen to have a smart home setup that uses the Google tech, this Lenovo will fit right in as well as respond to the usual voice commands.

A great early Black Friday tablet deal from Walmart

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (32GB): $99 $59 at Walmart

Save $40 and pick up a great cheap tablet deal on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 today at Walmart. With a near-borderless display and metal chassis, you'd be surprised at how premium these little tablets feel for the price. Inside you're also getting 32GB, a quad-core processor and full Google Assistant support - not bad.

