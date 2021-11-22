Live
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days launch today, and we're live
Hurry though - the Deals for Days sales start soon
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Hello to you, intrepid deals-spotter. You're probably aware that Walmart's big sale is on the horizon - and we're here to guide you through it.
The Black Friday deals are starting early this year as retailers try to avoid a huge backlog caused by shipping issues and stock shortages - so the Black Friday Walmart deals begin today, November 22, in a bid to get people to get their sale shopping done early.
A word of warning - Walmart is running an early access sale to all its top deals for Walmart+ customers, so if you're not signed up by 3PM ET / 12PM PT, you won't be able to get hold of the deals until four hours later... and we're pretty sure some of the top deals (like an Apple Watch 3 for just $109) will sell out in the blink of an eye.
- Want to shop the Walmart Black Friday deals yourself? Here they all are.
- Interested in the Early Access deals Walmart+ subscribers get? Here they are.
We've already seen most of the deal Walmart will be putting out thanks to the flyer landing a few days ago - we'll talk you through the ones to be getting the most ready for ahead of launch, as well as what you can do get ready.
This live blog will be a mix of deals, analysis, guidance and nonsense - so please do bookmark it to find the biggest things to check out in the 2021 Black Friday Walmart deals. Or don't, and keep annoying yourself typing it into Google over and over again. We don't mind how you find us.
The top Walmart categories to check out
- Apple: Cheapest prices on Apple Watches, AirPods, iPads, and more
- Fitness: Savings of up to $300 on sports and gym hardware
- Gaming: Cheap gaming mice, monitors, and gaming laptop deals
- Headphones: Save up to $100 on Bose QC headphones, plus more
- Home: Save up to 55% on robo vacs, cookware, decor and furnishings
- Kitchen appliances: Savings on freezers, blenders, Air Fryers, and more
- Laptops: Cheap Chromebooks and Windows laptops starting at $199
- Smartphones: Cheap Samsung Android devices, plus savings on iPhones
- Tablets: Savings on Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Lenovo tablets
- TVs: Save up to $1,000 on premium Samsung QLED 4K TVs
Here's a bit of bad / good news for those hunting for a PS5 restock - the impending unveiling of some PlayStation 5 stock is going to be an hour later than the rest of the Walmart Black Friday early access deals - at 4PM ET / 1PM PT.
That's not great if you want to get your sale purchase locked in today - but it's tip-top news if you wanted to grab another one of the Walmart bargains before the big PS5 reveal for $499 - sadly at full price (but we don't think anyone needs to discount this just yet...).
It looks like the Xbox Series X stock drop will also be happening an hour later, so set your watches accordingly.
- Bookmark the PS5 Walmart page and the Xbox Series X Walmart page if you're going to have a sniff of a chance of grabbing one at 4PM ET / 1PM PT
Welcome to our first deals conundrum. As tech reviewers, my team won't often recommend things that are big on spec for the sake of it - a 70-inch TV needs to cost over $1,000 minimum to feel confident that it'll be a decent experience.
However, if you're just desperate for the screen size then, for a shade under $400, it's hard to argue with the price-to-spec ratio of this Onn 70-inch TV. It'll do 4K HDR, including HDR 10+ that a lot of brands are using, and it'll be, well, 70 inches in size. And it has the strong Roku interface too.
Will it be the best ever display you'll ever see? Nope - it's not OLED, QLED or miniLED, all the things that can really improve picture quality. Nor does it have fancy speaker output.
But, did we mention... it's only $398?
You know what else will sell out very quickly? Apple's AirPods Pro - which are down to just $159 for a limited time while stocks last.
We've only ever seen them cheaper than this for refurbished models - and that was only for $10 less. So at $159, we doubt this will be beaten at any point during Black Friday, and it's unlikely we'll see it any lower at another retailer during the next week.
Will it sell out quickly? You betcha.
OK, I've been liveblogging for about three days straight - I've not washed, eaten or slept, just to bring you all the best Amazon Black Friday deals in one place.
That's sort of a lie. I might be divorced if I went that far. But just to prove that we know what we're doing when it comes to finding the best deals - so let's get previewing the stuff that we think will sell out faster than a gnat on Red Bull.
First up, your friend and mine: Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm, which is going to cost just $109 when the sales go live.
Every year Walmart does this, and the cheap, cheap, cheap Apple Watch always sells out in a few minutes. We can't imagine Walmart has a lot of stock at this price, but if you're interested in it, you'll have to be in the early access brigade.
Be warned though - the Apple Watch 3 is an ageing device. I recently wore it again for a week, and it's slower than modern options and doesn't have anywhere near the screen size,
That said, it performs very well still as an iPhone companion - if you don't need all the fancy features and just want the great UI, music control and fitness features, this is a steal.
Welcome to our Walmart Deals for Days live blog, where we'll be bringing you action in all of the upcoming deals - remember, it all starts at 3PM ET / 12PM PT, if you're a Walmart Plus subscriber.
It's up to you whether you want to spend the $12.95 to sign up for Walmart Plus - you do get extra benefits like free shipping, cheaper fuel and the ability to scan products and go in bricks and mortar shops - plus, obviously, getting first dibs on the Black Friday deals.
If there are any that you like the look of in the following deals blast, it's probably worth the cost of signing up, as we doubt we'll see some of them as cheap in the sales... but it's a choice you'll need to make.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.