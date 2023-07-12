Live
Amazon Prime Day Live: best deals from day two, handpicked by our money-saving experts
Prime Day deals are still live - and we'll help you find the genuine deals
Amazon Prime Day offers a great opportunity to bag a bargain - but it's not without problems. Firstly, there are so many deals that it can be overwhelming. And secondly, loads of them are a bit rubbish.
Well, I'm here with the rest of the TechRadar team to help you find only the very best deals that are available on Day 2 of Prime Day 2023.
Everyone that you'll hear from today has covered many Amazon Prime Day sales in the past, and is an expert in their field - whether that's TVs, phones, laptops, fitness trackers or any of the other areas we cover at TechRadar. We'll use those years of experience and deals-hunting nous to cut through the hype and filter out the real tech treasures from the trash.
Below, we'll do three things:
1. We'll tell you whether a deal is a truly good one. Many products have been cheaper before, and we'll check that for you.
2. We'll tell you whether the product itself is any good. We review hundreds of devices every year at TechRadar, so we can help you pick the gems from the dross. And if we've spent our own hard-earned money on something, and can recommend it, we'll let you know.
3. We'll share our tips for buying the best. We're all about helpful advice at TechRadar, and we'll give you pointers for what to look for when browsing the many deals.
Put that all together and you have this: the TechRadar Amazon Prime Day deals live blog. Right then - on to the deals.
Our 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was
£89.99now £44.99 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was
£350now £197 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A54: was
£499now £419 at Amazon
- Cosori 4.7L 9-in-1 Air Fryer: was
£110now £79.99 at Amazon
- Aeropress Original Coffee Press: was
£27.99now £16.99 at Amazon
- LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: was
£2,699now £1,399 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.9: was
£499now £439 at Amazon
- Panasonic Lumix S5 II: was
£2,199now £1,799 at Amazon
- Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan: was
£79.99now £67.99 at Amazon
- Gift Cards: up to 15% off
Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?
Yep. As the name suggests, Amazon Prime Day is an event that's exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. So, you need to sign up for a membership in order to shop all of the best Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon.
The good news is that you can grab a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial just before the sale starts, which will give you full access over Prime Day completely free of charge. This is only available if you haven't been a member before, though. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up to avoid being charged.
For everyone else, you need to activate or renew your subscription in order to take part. It currently costs £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for £95.
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial
If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is £8.99 per month.
The best deal on Amazon's Fire Stick streamer
As with the Kindles, Amazon has cut the price on all of its Fire TV Stick streaming devices. But not all of them are genuinely good deals.
The First Stick Lite, Fire Stick and Fire Stick 4K have all been cheaper in the past, so while the savings on offer today - ranging from 37% to 44% off - are not to be sneered at, you won't be getting a really good deal.
However, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently £37.99, and that's just £1 more than its lowest-ever price. Plus, this is Amazon's best streaming device, and comes highly recommended as a simple and affordable way to stream video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with an HDMI port - including many older sets.
In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we felt this version pushed the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and did everything you need for watching shows and films in 4K. The accessibility features were handy, too, including voice controls to make navigation easier and connect with other smart home devices.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was
£64.99 now £37.99 at Amazon
This is just £1 away from the lowest price we've for one of the best streaming devices. It's was already an Amazon best-seller in the run-up to the sale so definitely one to snap up this Prime Day, then. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.
Avid reader? These are the Kindle deals we'd pick
Phew, after that unscheduled TV excitement, let's see what else we've got for you. Amazon's own Kindle ereaders are a mainstay of Prime Day sales, but they also get discounted at other times of the year. So - are they really a good buy today?
Well, it depends on the model. We'd skip over the Oasis unless you desperately want the most premium Kindle, as that's been £10 cheaper before. And though the new Kindle Scribe is at a record-low price, it's only been out since November - so we'd predict that it'll be cheaper still come Black Friday.
Instead, you'll want to look at the standard Kindle and the Paperwhite. The base Kindle is currently just £59.99 at Amazon - that's £5 cheaper than it's ever been before. Meanwhile, the Paperwhite is £99.99 right now. That's £15 cheaper than its previous record low, and given that it's also our choice as the best Kindle, that's the deal we'd snap up.
Kindle Paperwhite: was
£149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
This is a solid price for the latest version of the more premium Kindle Paperwhite and the lowest we've seen by £15. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.
Kindle: was
£84.99 was £59.99 at Amazon
The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for its cheapest price since it launched last September. It's a basic ereader, but still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option.
Lightning deal: 43-inch Fire TV for just £119 - yes please
Best get in quick with this one: a limited-time lightning deal has dropped this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV to £119. That's an incredible low price for a TV of this size that we almost never see.
Fire TVs are already solid budget displays for general everyday viewing, so with this £310 price cut it's now an even more ridiculous bargain. Sure, it won't set your world alight for watching the biggest blockbusters or gaming on current-gen consoles, but for a bit of streaming in the kitchen, bedroom or a smaller space it'll do the job brilliantly for relatively little cost.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was
£429.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
A shockingly-low price for a mid-sized display from Amazon's budget Fire TV range. Sets this cheap are usually only around 32 inches in size so you're getting a lot for the money here. It's reasonable quality, too, with 4K resolution and HDR 10 support that offers a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. An all-around bargain.
Welcome to our live coverage of Amazon Prime Day 2023 - Part 2
The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale is now well underway, but there's no sign of the deals running out.
Indeed, there are still almost too many to sift through in search of the really good discounts - so that's where we'll help. We're breaking down all the top offers this morning, which include Apple products, kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, smartwatches, and Amazon's own devices. Our team is sorting through all the offers to give live updates throughout the day so you don't miss a bargain.
Something to keep in mind is that the very hottest deals will go fast, so we recommend acting quickly if you see a price you like.
