Amazon Prime Day Live: best deals from day two, handpicked by our money-saving experts

Amazon Prime Day offers a great opportunity to bag a bargain - but it's not without problems. Firstly, there are so many deals that it can be overwhelming. And secondly, loads of them are a bit rubbish.

Well, I'm here with the rest of the TechRadar team to help you find only the very best deals that are available on Day 2 of Prime Day 2023.

Everyone that you'll hear from today has covered many Amazon Prime Day sales in the past, and is an expert in their field - whether that's TVs, phones, laptops, fitness trackers or any of the other areas we cover at TechRadar. We'll use those years of experience and deals-hunting nous to cut through the hype and filter out the real tech treasures from the trash.

Below, we'll do three things:

1. We'll tell you whether a deal is a truly good one. Many products have been cheaper before, and we'll check that for you.

2. We'll tell you whether the product itself is any good. We review hundreds of devices every year at TechRadar, so we can help you pick the gems from the dross. And if we've spent our own hard-earned money on something, and can recommend it, we'll let you know.

3. We'll share our tips for buying the best. We're all about helpful advice at TechRadar, and we'll give you pointers for what to look for when browsing the many deals.

Put that all together and you have this: the TechRadar Amazon Prime Day deals live blog. Right then - on to the deals.

Our 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals right now