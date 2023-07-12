These Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals are out of this world – and up to 26% off

The Prime Day sales are an excellent opportunity to save some money on ever-popular Lego sets – and in particular, Star Wars themed sets. Every year, we see some of the most popular sets heavily discounted and this year is no different.

While there aren't any big sets on sale anymore (the Millenium Falcon was briefly discounted on July 11), there are still some excellent sets available for all ages.

Top of our list is Luke Skywalker's X-Wing, which is now just £29.89 at Amazon. There's also the collectible Darth Vader helmet set, which is currently £49.99 at Amazon. While that's only a £10 discount, this piece is a real crowd-pleaser. We've only seen it go lower a few times, making it a decent deal.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Lego deals where you are).

Prime day deals – Best UK Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was £44.99 now £29.89 at Amazon

This is almost the lowest price we've seen on this 474-piece set, which comes with three minifigures (including Luke and Leia), weapons, and a host of exciting features like retractable landing gear, spring-loaded shooters, and even an R2-D2 figure.

Lego Darth Vader helmet: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

While we've seen the price of this set drop as low as £39.99 before, a £10 discount is nothing to sniff at for this wonderful collectible display piece. It's an 834-piece set that comes wiht a stand and nameplate, and stands 20cm/8-in tall when built, including the height of the stand.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter: was £59.99 now £43.49 at Amazon

This 412-piece set comes with four minifigures, including the coveted "Baby Yoda" Grogu figure, and the ship has a variety of features that make it perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages. The ship itself has a minifigure cockpit, cargo compartment, and a spring loaded shooter to protect the crew.

Lego Star Wars poseable AT-TE Walker: was £119.99 now £89.19 at Amazon

With 1,082 pieces, this poseable AT-TE Walker makes for a brilliant toy or display piece, offering hours of fun with its seven minifigures and 360-degree-rotating heavy blaster cannon. It's a pretty sizeable set and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: was £59.99 now £39.89 at Amazon

Coming with 3 minifigures, this 625-piece set has an openable cockpit and warhead bay, as well as a torpedo-dropping function for four torpedoes at once – but the set comes with six, just in case any go missing. It also comes with two stud shooters, a lightsaber for the Darth Vader minifugure, and a Gonk droid, giving a really great variety of Star Wars goodness.

Luke's X-Wing is by far the best set on offer this Prime Day, giving you two of the franchise's best-loved characters as minifigures, plus an R2-D2 to boot. It would pair well with the TIE Bomber if you're looking to recreate some intergalactic warfare, too.

Otherwise, the Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter is a great choice, too. The only thing cuter than Grogu on-screen is a teeny tiny plastic Baby Yoda you can coo at in the comfort of your own home.