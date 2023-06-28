Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: How to find the best fitness tracker bargains

The Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals are the perfect time to score a cut-price fitness tracker or fitness watch in 2023. With Amazon Prime Day set for July 11 - 12, a few very early deals are beginning to rear their heads, even though the retailer's uber-sale hasn't officially kicked off yet.

The Amazon Prime Day deals always offer sterling discounts across lots of different kinds of tech – including fitness trackers and smartwatches. The best Fitbits, whether you're going for a smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense 2 or a slender fitness tracker such as the Fitbit Charge 5, are consistently some of the most popular choices when it comes to wearables.

It stands to reason there are always some great discounts on offer during deals events, like Prime Day and Black Friday.

Below, we've used last year's deals to provide an example of what sort of discounts you can expect, along with some information on how, when, and where to find the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: from cheap older models to last year's crop of top-flight smartwatches. No Fitbits you like? Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this page regularly as Prime Day closes in.

Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day typically falls in July, and this year is no exception: in 2023 the two-day sales event will fall on 11-12 July. From one minute past midnight on 11 July, there will be deals popping up all over those two days, and we'll be online serving you up every Fitbit deal we can find, from the Fitbit Inspire 3 to the Fitbit Versa 4.

Lightning deals are pretty common, and come and go during the two-day period, unlikely to reappear once they sell out. If you spot a truly great deal on your Fitbit of choice, it's probably not worth waiting to see if it comes up later - there are no guarantees it will. Better grab it.

The two days of Amazon Prime Day itself aren't the whole story, as you do tend to find deals cropping up before the event itself. Best keep your eyes peeled in the days running up to Prime Day, but if we spot anything juicy, we'll share it here.

Do I need to get Amazon Prime for this?

Yes, more or less. Amazon will lock a lot of its deals and only show them to subscribers to its premium Prime service, and this is what the event is really about: it's a massive incentive to get lots of people to sign up for Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime is, admittedly, pretty good value if you do a lot of shopping on the site, and you also get access to a whole vista of content, including Prime Video and Amazon Music. But some people still won't want to pay the $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 subscription service price.

How to get access to the Amazon Prime Day deals for free

Fortuanately, when you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get a 30-day trial absolutely free. When you're finished shopping the deals, you can simply cancel your Prime subscription before the 30-day mark and you'll never have to pay a penny.

Last year's best Fitbit Prime Day deals

If we were to buy a Fitbit today, we'd get the Versa 3. It's top of our best Fitbit list because, as a highly advanced premium smartwatch, it's got the best features of all the other Fitbits in the range, and at this price, it's one of the most competitive buys you're going to find.

It has the functionalities of a full smartwatch as well as dedicated health devices, so anyone looking to get notifications, take calls and manage their inbox from their wrist should look at getting it, not just fitness fans.

However, it's not just the Versa 3 getting stellar discounts. Below you can see a few examples of the deals that were available in the UK and US last year.

Fitbit Versa 3 | $229.99 now 155.06 on Amazon

Save $75 - Our pick for the best Fitbit ever is now the cheapest it's ever been. Built-in GPS frees you from the constraints of your phone, while the new Daily Readiness score reveals if you should focus on recovery over exercise, or vice versa (get it?). Charge up for a full day in just 12 minutes.

Fitbit Sense | $299.95 now $169.99 at Amazon

Save $129 - Fitbit's best watch has had its price slashed by almost $130 this Prime Day period. Advanced health tracking such as electrodermal activity and electrocardiogram scans right on your wrist, in an attractive smartwatch package.

Fitbit Luxe | $129.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - Get 23% off Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker. Most of the features of the slightly more premium Fitbit Charge 5 make it here, and with the reduced price and jewellery-inspired look and bands, for our money, the Luxe is a better lifestyle fitness tracker at this price.

Fitbit Charge 5 | $149.95 now $104.49 at Amazon

Save $45.50 - Get 30% off the best "pure" tracker in Fitbit's stable. Electrocardiogram, stress-tracking skin temperature sensor, all-day heart-rate monitoring, loads of sports modes, all on a super-bright AMOLED touch screen. At $50 off? Hard to beat.

Fitbit Ace 3 Minions | $79.95 now $48.80 at Amazon

Save 37% - Banana! If your little ones have been dragging you to see Rise of Gru this year, you could score a few points (and keep tabs on their activity levels) with this activity tracker specially designed for little ones, in Minion Yellow and Dungarees Blue.

Fitbit Charge 5 £169.99 now £116.99 at Amazon

Save £53 - money off one of the best trackers in Fitbit's stable. The Fitbit Charge 5 is packed with features, from built-in GPS and Fitbit's new Daily Readiness score to stress management tools and electrocardiogram functionality. A 7-day battery and fast charging means you can strap it on and forget.

Fitbit Versa 2 £199.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - 60% off a Fitbit Versa watch? Even though the Versa 2 has been supplanted by the Versa 3, the fact this is the same price as the Fitbit Inspire 2, and does far more, makes this Fitbit Versa 2 deal a real treat. A great way to get your first Fitbit for less.

Fitbit Versa 3 £199.99 now £156.99 at Amazon

Save £43 - 23% off the latest Fitbit Versa watch in black, with a similar offer with just £40 saving in red. The watch packs ECG and EDA scanners mounted on your wrist, built-in Alexa functionality, and all the usual Fitbit goodies, such as advanced 24/hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity profiles, and Fitbit Premium.