Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: What to buy in 2023

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag yourself a new electric toothbrush. These high-powered devices can clean away more plaque than a manual toothbrush can. Although the actual sales event hasn't started yet, it's a good chance to get clued up on what to buy, when the sales begin, and how to get the best deals.

When you're browsing the best electric toothbrushes online, it can be difficult to tell what's truly good value: there's just so much jargon around toothbrushes, complicating a seemingly very simple action, which can make it difficult to identify the really good deals. Many toothbrushes also seem almost artificially inflated in price.

So which of the Amazon Prime Day deals are really any good? Fortunately, we've written enough about electric toothbrushes to really know our stuff, and we're on hand to tell you when the deals are happening, how to spot a good value discount, and we've got some examples of last year's discounts.

Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals be available?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is actually a sales event stretching across two days, 11-12 July 2023. From one minute past midnight on 11 July, you'll be able to take advantage of some great bargains on electric toothbrushes which usually cost hundreds of dollars or pounds. We'll be online recommending all the deals we can find, from the ultra-premium Oral-B iO Series 10, to the cheap-and-cheerful Colgate Hum series.

Deals that disappear over the course of those two days, known as Lightning deals, might not come back again during the sales event, so if you see a discount on a toothbrush you like, there's not much point closing your browser and checking again in a few hours' time, as it may be gone.

Instead, get clued up on the sort of toothbrush you might want in the days prior to the sale, so you know what to look for when the deals do appear. Some very early deals also crop up in the days leading up to the sales event, presumably so Amazon can entice more people to start checking the site for the discounts they want ahead of time.

Do I need to get Amazon Prime to get the best electric toothbrush deals?

Yes, to put it bluntly. Amazon loves to run sales events exclusive to Prime members in order to entice people to sign up to its premium service, so some discounts will be hidden from, or inaccessible to, non-Prime members.

Fortunately, it's great value if you're a regular Amazon user, but you can cancel after the event is over if you don't want to pay that $14.99 / £8.99 / AU$9.99 subscription service price. More on that in a minute.

Which electric toothbrush should I buy on Amazon Prime Day?

That's a tough one, and it will all depend on your budget and needs. If you're prepared to spend hundreds of pounds or dollars, you're likely to get a much bigger discount (for example, in the US, you might get a $400 toothbrush marked down to $250) than you would on a cheaper toothbrush, so the more you spend, the more you'll save. An Oral-B iO Series brush, is probably your best best.

However, when it comes to cheaper toothbrushes, you might be able to get brushes like the Colgate Hum or Ordo Sonic+ for half price or more. Don't forget about replacement heads either, as bundle deals will crop up: shop right, and you could get a year's worth of brushing on the cheap.

How to get access to the Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals for free

When you sign up to Amazon Prime, you get your first 30 days with the service free. When you're finished shopping the deals, you can simply cancel your Prime subscription before the 30-day mark and you'll never have to pay a thing for the service.

However, it is a good opportunity to see what you get with Amazon Prime, including Prime Video (one of our best streaming services), Priem Music, Gaming and of course free delivery from Amazon itself. More about this below:

Last year's Amazon Prime Day electric toothbrush deals

Below are a few examples of the deals that came up last year in the UK and the US. This should give you a good indication of the discounts that will be on offer this time.

Oral-B Pro 5000 electric toothbrush | $159.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Grab a huge 63% off the Pro 5000, a mid-range rechargeable electric toothbrush. It's missing some of the connectivity of its iO series brethren, but at this price, it's hard to beat. Want a decent electric toothbrush for cheap? This is the deal to get.

Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence | $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This AI-powered toothbrush comes with a replacement brush head and travel case. The "Genius" AI has learned from thousands of real people using toothbrushes to analyze your brushing style and recommend changes.

Oral-B iO Series 7 electric toothbrush | $219.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Save 36% - This techie toothbrush is compatible with the Oral-B smart app for better cleaning, and flashes red when you're brushing too hard and green for Goldilocks just right. "Live coaching" features track and prompt you with better technique on the fly.

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery rechargeable smart toothbrush | $65.90 now $34.94 at Amazon

Save 43% - This handy rechargeable toothbrush from Colgate is a real find if you're looking to pick up a smart brush on the cheap. The accompanying app shows how much coverage your mouth is getting each time you clean, as well as a two-minute timer and spare brush head.

Hum by Colgate Kids smart toothbrush | $19.99 now $8.99 at Amazon

Save 53% - The kids' equivalent of the Hum deal above, the smart app offers gamification and new levels to be "unlocked" by keeping your teeth clean. Great motivation to teach children good oral hygiene.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | $99.99 now $59.96 at Amazon

Save 40% - Not an electric toothbrush but a Power Flosser, using concentrated jets of water to dislodge particles of food between your teeth. Gentle pulses of water are said to guide you from tooth to tooth, while quad jets act like tiny Squirtles to clear away inter-tooth debris and plaque.

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9500 | $269.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - With a head resembling a traditional toothbrush rather than an oscillating circle, the Diamondclean 9500 is a great brush with its own smart ecosystem and five modes. The glass in the picture is actually a charging station, which is a really neat trick.

Oral-B Genius 8000 smart toothbrush | £ 279.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Save £200 - What a discount! If you're looking for an electric toothbrush in the UK, this is by far the best deal we've seen yet. Position detection automatically calculates where and how well you're cleaning, sending the information to your phone. Don't miss out and get it now.

Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush | £ 299.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

Save £190 - Giving the Genius 8 deal above a run for its money, the iO6 boasts similar connectivity, with gentle micro-vibrations pulsing from the brush head helping to leave gums healthier for less. Much, much less.