Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals 2023: date and deals to expect

You've come to the right place if you're after all the best Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals once the retailer's members-only sale gets underway. The date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but we believe it will take place July 11 - 12 this year. Until then, we're here to bring you all the latest news and what we expect regarding deals on Chromebooks in 2023.

Whether you need one for online shopping, doing homework, or running a business from Google Workspace, we're sure many of the best Chromebooks we've tested will be on offer next month. We'll share all the best ones right here.

For even more info about the upcoming sale, do pop over to our main Prime Day hub which has all sorts of extra buying advice, prediction and news about Amazon's massive yearly sales event.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals be available?

We're still waiting for Amazon to announce when Prime Day will occur this year. However, based on previous events, we've got a pretty good idea that it will take place in July - most likely on the 11th and 12th. It's from this date that we expect all of this year's Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals will be available.

A number of early offers are usually available in the days leading up to the sale, but these are usually reserved for Amazon devices and services. When Prime Day actually starts, that's when a much wider set of deals are launched, including Chromebooks.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

The deals that are featured during Amazon Prime Day are available exclusively for Amazon Prime members so you need to be signed up to access them.

If you see something that catches your eye and you've never registered before, you can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial right now that will last through the sale period and allow you to purchase these restricted deals. Just remember to cancel it before the month is up so you aren't charged.

Lapsed customers must activate or renew a subscription in order to take part. Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Prime Day Chromebook deals: our predictions

If you just need a lightweight laptop for answering emails and joining video calls, a Chromebook could be the right choice for you. Even on Prime Day, it's easy to spend too much money on a laptop when you just need something for basic work, whereas one of these Chromebook deals could suit your needs perfectly - all for under $200 / £200.

The extremely budget-minded should find lots of options from the likes of Lenovo, Acer and Asus. Expect very basic specs with these, but the less demanding Chrome OS means these devices will hold up well with straightforward tasks like web browsing and word processing. You could even get flexible 2-in-1 devices with supported tablet modes for easier navigation and a better video streaming experience.

There will be a few more premium options, too, for those who would like a little more power behind their laptop but prefer the cloud-focused design of a Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy range is one of the more popular high-end devices and should be on sale this year. Just try to avoid spending anything more than $500 / £500 as Chromebooks lose their value-for-money edge here. You're likely better off with a Windows device at this price point for more power, extra features and more versatility.

Last year's Prime Day Chromebook deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $396 $300 at Amazon

Save $96 - A more premium Chromebook equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a robust 360-degree hinge for hybrid laptop-tablet modes, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo's best Chrome devices. It's all powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of local storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $250 $200 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks around for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 for school or just for having around the house. The specs aren't all that impressive and the screen is not much bigger than most tablets, but at this price, it's incredible value.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11: $220 $124 at Amazon

Save 42% - A lightweight Chromebook with an 11-inch display and an Intel Celeron processor backed up by 4GB of RAM, the IdeaPad 3 11 is an excellent entry-level Chromebook ideal for simple office or schoolwork. It's got plenty of ports too, from USB-A and USB-C to a MicroSD card reader.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: $195 $163 at Amazon

A super-thin, super-cheap Chromebook with a 180-degree hinge, the Lenovo S330 is a great pick for students thanks to its 720p webcam and comfortable keyboard. The 14-inch FHD display is awesome, so we feel comfortable calling this one of the best budget Chromebooks ever.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $1,000 $580 at Amazon

Save $420 - If you're after a seriously premium Chromebook, Samsung has you covered. The Galaxy Chromebook is massively discounted for Prime Day, wrapping up a 4K screen and 256GB of storage in a refined, ultra-thin chassis. It also comes with a stylus that slots seamlessly into one side.

Last year's Prime Day Chromebook deals in the UK

Acer Chromebook 311 CB311-11H: £230 £160 at Amazon

Save £70 - This pint-sized Chromebook measures just 11.6-inches, which makes it a fantastic buy for those who need a small, lightweight device to use as a cheap way to browse the web. It's not especially powerful, but Chromebooks rarely are, and nor do you need it to be for paying bills, online shopping and other day-to-day activities.

Acer Chromebook 314: £280 £200 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Acer Chromebook 314 is ideal for those who want a reliable way to get online, without spending a tonne of cash. It's not a very powerful device, only rocking an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, but for young students or older relatives who need to browse the web and check emails, it's an ideal budget alternative to expensive laptops.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA: £350 £270 at Amazon

Save £80 - The Asus Chromebook Flip is a great choice if you want something that can easily fold into a tablet-inspired mode for watching shows on the go, and its touchscreen allows you to make notes and highlight documents without needing to use the built-in touchpad. At under £300, this is an affordable product well suited for students and aging relatives.

Acer Chromebook 317 CB317-1H: £400 £300 at Amazon

Save £100: Most Chromebooks are on the small side, but there are models with large displays available if you appreciate having a massive screen. The Acer Chromebook 317 is rocking a 17.3-inch display at a low price, so if you need a cheap device for web browsing and watching streaming services like Netflix, this is one of the most affordable offerings on the market.