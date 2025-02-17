iPhone SE 4 live: latest news and rumors ahead of the big Apple launch
Will we see a new iPhone SE this week, or could there be more?
Welcome to our liveblog for Apple's first big launch of 2025, which takes place this Wednesday February 19. The rumors are pointing towards the arrival of a mid-range iPhone SE 4 – but could there be more? We're rounding up of the latest news and rumors here.
The iPhone SE 4 has been strongly rumored for weeks, with leaked images and case photos giving us a taste of what to expect. In short, it looks like we'll get a rebooted iPhone 14 with a tempting price tag.
This all means that Apple's mid-range phone looks like a shoo-in for the launch announced by Tim Cook last week (we don't yet have a time for the announcement). But could Apple be planning to announce something more? The teaser is vague and we have also seen rumors that an AirTag 2 and new HomePod are due sometime in 2025.
Join us we piece together all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 and more ahead of Apple's unusual February 19 event...
The latest news
- Apple's has officially announced a launch for Wednesday February 19
- Leaked images and rumors suggest we'll see the launch of the iPhone SE 4
- Other rumors suggest the Vision Pro will get an Apple Intelligence update
The iPhone lineup could get a rejig on Wednesday
Apple is pushing Apple Intelligence quite hard – and this rumored iPhone SE refresh is part of that plan. With an A18 chip and 8GB RAM, it's expected to be the cheapest way of getting Apple's AI features (on an iPhone, at least).
But what might that mean for the current iPhone lineup? It's definitely possible that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus might disappear to be replaced by the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E). Neither of those phones support Apple Intelligence, so would become a tougher sell.
Then again, the base iPhone 15 doesn't support Apple Intelligence either, leaving it in something of a no-man's land. It's all a bit of a mess, so I'm interested to see if and how Apple shakes up the whole iPhone lineup on Wednesday.
Will the new iPhone SE get a price hike?
One slightly less exciting rumor we've heard about the SE 4 is that it could be a bit pricier than its predecessor – and perhaps even a lot pricier.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new mid-ranger could land towards the upper end of previous estimates, in the ballpark of $500 / £500 / AU$800. For comparison, the current iPhone SE cost $429 / £419 / AU$719 when it landed three years ago.
Inflation means that price is about $465 / £465 in today's money, so that rumored figure would (if true) represent a fairly big price hike.
The SE 4 would still qualify as mid-range in Apple's world, of course, but as my colleague Jamie Richards (our Mobile Computing Staff Writer) has compellingly argued, it wouldn't represent such good value compared to the best cheap phones on Android. Hmm, decisions...
What might the iPhone SE 4 look like?
Are you ready for iPhone SE 4? pic.twitter.com/ohacicAvgBFebruary 10, 2025
We don't yet know whether it'll be called the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E, but is this the design of Apple's mid-range phone?
These images (or perhaps best-guess renders) shared by leaker Majin Bu are the closest thing we have to peek at the phone's possible design. They certainly match previous leaks; it has a notch, a flat metal frame and a single-lens camera.
There's also a customizable action button (a nice bonus for a more affordable iPhone). The notch means this should also be the first SE model with Face ID, which is a nice time-saver on my iPhone 16 Pro. If this is all true, it could prove popular – if the price is right...
What does Apple's teaser tell us?
Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMeduFebruary 13, 2025
First off, what can we tell from the only official evidence we have so far about Apple's launch? Tim Cook's shiny Apple logo doesn't give a lot away, but the internet has some compelling theories.
Firstly, the tagline "get ready to meet the newest member of the family" does tally with the iPhone SE 4 rumors. It'd be part of the iPhone family, but does that also hint at a rebrand? The iPhone SE 3 was simply the iPhone SE (2022) and there have also been rumors it might be called the iPhone 16E.
The circle around the logo could also be hinting at the new SE's single camera, or the move away from a physical home button. It does also look a lot like an AirTag, but an AirTag 2 is expected to be a little further off...
Welcome to our iPhone SE 4 liveblog
Hello, I'm Mark Wilson (TechRadar's senior news editor) and will be running our iPhone SE 4 and Apple liveblog for the next few hours. I've just realized I bought my first iPhone (the 3GS) a worrying 16 years ago, but these iPhone SE 4 rumors show just how much we can now expect from a 'mid-range' phone.
The SE 4 looks almost certain to arrive on February 19, and it seems we can expect an A18 chip, 8GB RAM and a 48MP camera. But else might it have, and will Apple have any surprises in store? That's what we'll be discovering here in this by-the-minute analysis of all the latest rumors around Apple's first big launch of 2025...
