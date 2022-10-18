Live
Apple iPad 2022 live blog: M2 iPad Pro and a new entry-level iPad expected
Today's the day for the M2 iPad?
Today's the day that Apple finally showcases a new range of iPads to the world (if rumors are to be believed); more specifically the first batch of the company's tablets to sport its upgraded M2 chipset, which itself debuted in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro from earlier this year, in June.
The M2 iPad Pro range serves as a direct follow-on from last year's models, both of which utilized Apple's M1 chipset and could be had with an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch display.
While both models boasted 120Hz, only the larger Pro boasted a Mini LED display; a technology many are hoping trickles down to this year's 11-inch model too.
Without further ado, here's everything on the new iPads, as it happens.
We were hoping for Apple to drop the announce its new slates just over an hour ago and 60-minutes later, still nothing from Apple's newsroom. All that means, however, is go time is edging that much closer - maybe things'll be difference in 50 minutes time...
Whether you're already tempted by the current iPad lineup or are holding out hope for the potential price drop on the new iPads we're expecting today, keep your eyes peeled on our Best iPad Deals roundup, which is constantly being updated to bring you the best prices on Apple's prized slates.
Zooms in on Apple Pencil. Detects no obvious change pic.twitter.com/s603Q9WoTGOctober 18, 2022
Our US Editor in Chief, Lance Ulanoff is practically pixel-peeping to figure out whether this is secretly an Apple Pencil 3 in Cook's post, or just the company's current-generation stylus. At a glance, it looks like the latter, sadly.
The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/msmJg865trOctober 18, 2022
Here's that tweet from Tim Cook we mentioned. '#TakeNote' is the slogan for today's announcement and as the included video pinch-zooms through what first appears to be an endless tunnel of animated doodles, you'll start to notice clues about what Apple's focus will be today.
The iPad's ability to facilitate a range of digital creatives wasn't lost on TechRadar's managing editor for Lifestyle - Josie Watson, who's also an artist in her spare time.
She's already compiled a wishlist of features she'd like to see from this year's iPad Pros. What do you think?
Good Morning (or afternoon, depending on where you're tuning in). All signs point to Apple releasing it's new iPads any time now, with the Apple Store buy pages for iPads set to 'be right back' and Tim Cook throwing out a tempting tweet.
Let's dive in.
