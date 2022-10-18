Apple iPad 2022 live blog: M2 iPad Pro and a new entry-level iPad expected

Today's the day that Apple finally showcases a new range of iPads to the world (if rumors are to be believed); more specifically the first batch of the company's tablets to sport its upgraded M2 chipset, which itself debuted in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro from earlier this year, in June.

The M2 iPad Pro range serves as a direct follow-on from last year's models, both of which utilized Apple's M1 chipset and could be had with an 11-inch or a 12.9-inch display.

While both models boasted 120Hz, only the larger Pro boasted a Mini LED display; a technology many are hoping trickles down to this year's 11-inch model too.

Without further ado, here's everything on the new iPads, as it happens.