LG's V20 price is revealed - and it's hefty

Update: Australia is getting the LG V20! The phone debuts in the country on November 8 via JB Hi-Fi stores, and will retail for a similarly-steep AU$1,099.

We've been taking bets on what the LG V20 will cost for a while now, despite it remaining a mystery even as the phone launches next week.

However, it looks like we are left in the dark no more, as a T-Mobile listing shows that LG's upcoming flagship handset will set you back for a sum of $769.99.

If a one-time drop of that much green isn't ideal, T-Mobile customers can also get the V20 on a 2-year payment plan of $30/month, with $50 paid upfront.

An earlier AT&T posting also offers the V20 on a similar contract plan, though at a higher monthly price, with the finished cost hovering at around $830.

LG's first smartphone with Android Nougat built in from the beginning, the V20 keeps two of the most unique features of its predecessor, the LG V10: dual cameras in the back for wide-angle photography, and a secondary screen reserved for app shortcuts, notifications, or even just your daily reminder to walk the dog.

In addition to the second screen and dual cameras, the V20 totes a 5.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Thankfully, LG is also offering a complimentary pair of Band & Olufsen H3 headphones with the purchase of a V20 when it releases October 28, which should lessen the sting of that iPhone 7 Plus-esque price.