LG Wing 5G release date, price, news and features

The LG Wing 5G is LG’s latest smartphone, and it's a drastically different take on adding extra screen space. Instead of unfolding like foldables or LG's previous phones packing Dual Screen peripherals, the LG Wing 5G swivels out its screen horizontally to reveal a smaller half-screen underneath.

It's an odd setup to describe, but works much like a modern version of the Sidekick – though instead of a physical keyboard, the mini-screen underneath can hold a second app, show controls for the app on the main display, or simply host a digital keyboard so you can text and type while watching media.

That makes the LG Wing 5G different from the Dual Screen-equipped LG V60 ThinQ, the Microsoft Surface Duo, and any foldable phone on the market. It's a bit of a gambit given a few compromises LG made to keep the LG Wing 5G affordable, but it's still a unique design that ultimately enables users to enjoy more screen real-estate while using the phone one-handed.

Like other experimental phones, the Wing 5G might end up being a device that appeals to a niche audience. Or it could end up being a surprise hit with consumers who can't afford the pricey foldables out there. It is, beyond doubt, one of the most interesting designs we've seen from an industry that releases the same black rectangles every year. Read on to explore how the LG Wing 5G differs from the pack.

Cut to the chase

What is it? An LG phone with two screens

An LG phone with two screens When is it out? Unclear right now

Unclear right now How much will it cost? Rumored to be $1,000 (roughly £750 / AU$1,355)

The LG Wing was announced on September 14, and has been confirmed to be coming to the US. An exact release date or whether the phone will be landing in the UK and Australia is currently unclear.

As for the price, we don't have any details on the LG Wing 5G yet. We hope the company is set to announce the price during its event, which is ongoing right now.

(Image credit: LG)

Design and display

The LG Wing 5G looks pretty much like any other phone out there at first glance: edge-to-edge display, rectangular design, side buttons, in-screen fingerprint display, USB-C port out the bottom, and so on. It would seem like a denser-than-normal phone – it's thicker than the LG Velvet in a side-by-side comparison – but otherwise unremarkable.

Switch to swivel mode, though, and the 6.8-inch OLED main screen swivels sideways up to a horizontal orientation at the top of the phone (forming a 'T' shape), exposing the smaller 3.9-inch OLED mini display underneath.

That mini-display works just like a full-size one: you can use apps on it (though perhaps in a cramped interface), use it for secondary controls as in the camera app, or dedicate the whole space to a keyboard. It seems like you can do the latter on either screen – so if you wanted a full-size keyboard, you can type on the main display while seeing your text exchange on the mini-display.

That's a little hard to visualize, but the whole point is to be able to use a secondary screen without needing to unfold a more cumbersome two-display setup. Heck, it looks like you'll be able to swivel out the main screen and type on the mini-display one-handed.

To simplify the phone's selfie photos – instead of sticking a camera in the rotating main display – the front-facing camera pops up from the top of the phone and retracts when not in use. That leaves the main screen unblemished, but it also adds even more moving parts that could potentially break down.

As with other phones with internal mechanisms, like the Motorola Razr 2020's hinge, LG has assured that the Wing 5G's swivel has been tested to last for over 200,000 rotations, equivalent to swiveling out 100 times a day for five years. The pop up camera is tested to last beyond 60,000 extensions and retractions.

(Image credit: LG)

Camera and battery

The camera setup features other interesting workarounds for the swivel system, featuring three rear cameras: one standard shooter and two ultrawide cameras.

The main 64MP f/1.8 camera captures a 78-degree field of view (FoV) and the 13MP f/1.9 ultra-wide nabs a 117-degree FoV; both are used for standard still photography and video.

The second 12MP 120-degree FoV f/2.2 ultra-wide camera is specifically used for a video mode that uses the swivel functionality. Once you've flipped up the main screen, you can use Gimbal Mode to simulate shooting with a gimbal device using controls on the mini display to move the camera, which seems like a digital zoom effect within a larger picture captured by the ultra-wide lens. A new 'hexa motion sensor' stabilizes shots and allows digital approximation of following a subject and panning the screen.

The aforementioned 32MP front-facing camera pops up from the top of the phone, and in a first for LG, can use a Dual Recording mode to flip back and forth between selfie and rear cameras while recording – or have both going at once and pick where the picture-in-picture inset video is. With this new feature and 4K video, as well as 'voice bokeh' and 'ASMR recording' (both carried over from the LG V60), LG seems to be aiming this phone at journeymen streamers,

(Image credit: LG)

Specs and features

The LG Wing 5G packs a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which enables 5G connectivity. It packs a respectable but not top-tier 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD up to 2TB). We're excited to see how that chipset can handle all the complex multi-screen features in the Wing 5G.

The Wing 5G ships with Android 10 and, presumably, LG's particular overlay. We're also eager to see how the interface handles swapping apps and making use of the multiple screens: the software for the LG V60 took a little finagling to swap apps between the main and Dual Screen display, which worked fine enough, but the LG Wing 5G's differently-sized displays likely require apps to shrink and expand between the two screens.

The LG Wing 5G comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which is about average for flagship phones. Whether the phone will noticeably drain more battery when the phone is swiveled open is something we'll have to test to determine.