Leaked Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 benchmarks shows how it destroys the RTX 2080

Ever since Nvidia officially unveiled the RTX 3080 (along with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3090), we’ve been desperate to know just how much of a gaming beast this new flagship graphics card is – and new benchmarks have appeared online that appear to show just that.

Several early benchmarks have been posted online (and collected by VideoCardz ), which claim to show the OpenCL and CUDA benchmarks of the new GPU compared to the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti.

While these benchmarks don’t really show the gaming potential of the new GPU, they do give us an idea of the kind of overall performance we could expect.

However, it’s worth noting that these benchmarks haven’t been confirmed, and they are running on existing Nvidia GeForce drivers (456.6). It’s likely that Nvidia will release new drivers when the RTX 3080 goes on sale on September 17, which should bring further performance improvements.

(Image credit: Videocardz.com)

Big leap

As you can see from the benchmarks posted by VideoCardz, the GeForce RTX 3080 is 68% faster on average than the RTX 2080 during CUDA tests. It’s also apparently 38% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti - previously Nvidia’s top dog when it came to gaming GPUs.

However, while those results are impressive enough, in some tests the RTX 3080 was up to twice as fast as the RTX 2080, and around 60% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

In OpenCL tests, the RTX 3080 again performed brilliantly, with it appearing to be up to 68% faster on average than the RTX 2080, and 41% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

While this might not be the kind of performance jump that would make it worth swapping out your RTX 2080 Ti for an RTX 3080, it does suggest that the RTX 3080 will indeed be a formidable card, and with a price tag of $699 (£649, about AU$950), it’s launching at at a much lower price than the RTX 2080 Ti did.

We’ll be publishing our full review of the RTX 3080 soon, where we’ll really dig into what kind of performance this exciting new GPU is capable of.

Via Wccftech