Last-minute Google Pixel 4a leak leaves little to reveal at today's launch

The Google Pixel 4a is officially hours away from launch and, as we’ve come to expect these days, has quite thoroughly leaked by this point. Still, that hasn’t stopped a new raft of official-looking renders, specs and pricing details spilling out in these final moments.

Google’s upcoming mid-range handset (and successor to the well-received Pixel 3a) has been hotly anticipated for months, but a few days ago we got confirmation from Google that it would be landing August 3 , although no exact time was mentioned.

And over the weekend, a fresh set of leaks have landed in the form of renders, specifications, and US pricing from leaker Ishan Agarwal, all of which more or less confirm the previous torrent of exposed details we’ve seen.

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat!-6+128GB, $349 in the US-Snapdragon 730G-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499-5.81" Punch-hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD & Now Playing-144x69.4x8.2mm, 143g-3140mAH Battery#Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQLAugust 1, 2020

As the tweet states, the Pixel 4a is expected to cost $349 in the US (about £270 / AU$490). The new leaks also suggest the Pixel 4a 5G will launch towards the end of the year (arriving alongside the Pixel 5 flagship) and will be priced at $499 (around £380 / AU$700).

The specs detailed in the tweet include the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage configuration we were anticipating, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 5.81-inch FHD+ HDR OLED punchhole display, and the 3,140mAh battery.

While there’s no way to completely verify these claims, considering the proximity to the official launch it’s highly likely that these are indeed the final renders, pricing and specs for Google’s next mid-range powerhouse.

Stick around, as we’ll have plenty more to share with the official launch in the coming hours.