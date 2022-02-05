Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 before launch - don't miss out

Audio player loading…

Last call - you've only got a few days left to reserve yourself a Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or Galaxy S22 Ultra before pre-orders start next week.

If last year's event is anything to go by, Galaxy S22 pre-orders will launch immediately after these devices are announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on Wednesday 9th February.

Because availability could be tight at launch with lengthy delivery dates rumored, we'd highly recommend at least registering your interest. Not only will you get your foot in the door for the priority queue, but you'll also get a $50 Samsung Store gift card if you decide to go through with your pre-order. No cash is needed upfront to reserve, so it's a low-risk way to guarantee a quicker delivery.

The above advice is especially prudent if you're interested in the more premium Galaxy S22 Ultra. Not only have we seen rumors to suggest that supply on this device could be particularly bad, but it's likely the new Note-like design will go down well with the hard-core Android crowd. According to a survey of 11,000 Android phone users by Sellcell.com, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is by far the most sought-after device in the range.

Credit-wise, $50 isn't a huge amount, but it's enough to contribute to a number of accessories, earbuds, or even smartwatch purchases via the Samsung Store. It's highly likely that the official store will also have competitive trade-in rates when the devices are released to supplement your savings even further.

