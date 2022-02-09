Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order: pay only $99.99 with trade-in - plus get a free gift

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order? We've just spotted these massive trade-in deals at Samsung that can get you one of the new tablets from just $99.99. Plus, if you buy directly from the manufacturer, you also get a Slim Keyboard Cover included for free.

Announced during today's Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra are the latest in the manufacturer's range of high-end tablets. Prices start at $699.99, but Samsung is currently running an enhanced trade-in promotion for the pre-order period that save you as much as $600 on your chosen device.

In addition, any pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will come with a free Slim Keyboard Cover. If you choose to go for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra instead, your freebie is slightly upgraded to a Slim Keyboard Cover with backlight. Either way, that gift is worth up to an extra $349.99 in value. Remember, too, that all tablets in this range come with the S Pen stylus as standard.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: from $99.99 with trade-in at Samsung (plus free gift)

Save $949.99 – You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra direct from Samsung for as little as $99.99 when you trade in an eligible device. All orders will also ship with a free gift: a Slim Keyboard Cover that would otherwise cost up to $349.99 when bought separately. Order now and your tablet will be delivered in time for launch on February 28.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: from $699.99 (with free gift) at Best Buy

Save $349.99 – If you aren't interested in trading in an old device you could also look to place a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order at Best Buy. The full range of tablets are available and you get the same Keyboard Cover for free automatically added to your cart at the checkout.

The newly-announced Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600 resolution screen that also offers a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz to deliver a smooth image during demanding tasks such as gaming. It also comes with a 13MP main camera and 6MP wide option on the back, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera best-suited to video calls. 8GB of RAM is included as standard, while storage options include a 128GB or 258GB version, with the option to expand that up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Compare all that to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which has a slightly larger 12.4-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra boasts a 14.6-inch screen. The exact same storage options are available on the middle model, while the Tab S8 Ultra can go up to 512GB - while also offering to option to increase the RAM to 12GB or 16GB should you want the performance boost.

