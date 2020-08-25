Labor Day sales drop Dell XPS 13 deals to just $679 this week

Dell XPS 13 deals rarely get this cheap, but right now you can pick up a 13.3-inch entry level laptop for just $679 in the Labor Day sales. That's an extra $20 cheaper than the $699 offer we were celebrating last week, bringing the Dell XPS 13 down to its lowest price yet.

Use promo code LTXPS13AFF to take advantage of this saving, dropping the price from $849.99 with a $170 saving.

There's a 10th generation i5 processor inside here as well, so you're still getting some decent mid-range power for your cash. You're dropping down on RAM to pick up a Dell XPS this cheap, though that 4GB will still see you through daily browsing and lighter multi-tasking. A 128GB SSD is a good starting point as well.

If you like the look of this Dell XPS 13 deal, but need just a little more power there are plenty more offers available as well, thanks to a SAVE10 promo code that nets 10% off any Dell XPS over $699.99. We're rounding up the best ways to take advantage of these Labor Day sales further down the page.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal in the Labor Day sales

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $849.99 $679.99 at Dell

Grab the entry level Dell XPS 13 for just $679.99 this week in Dell's early Labor Day sales. That's the lowest price we've seen for the i5 model, sporting the latest 10th generation processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. You'll need to use promo code LTXPS13AFF to see these savings at checkout.

View Deal

This week's Dell XPS deals

New Dell XPS 15: $1,599 $1,349.99 at Dell

Save $250 on the all-new Dell XPS 15 this weekend, using promo code SAVE10 for the extra savings. This model comes equipped with a 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1650 graphics. Plus, there's a FHD+ display panel on here.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15: $1,849 $1,619.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 15 is stacked with a 4K UHD OLED display - perfect for media editing and creatives looking for perfect clarity and color. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU will help with that as well, but there's also some serious power under the hood. With 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and a 9th gen i7 processor, you'll be flying through heavier Adobe programs and multi-tasking with ease. Use promo code SAVE10 in this week's Labor Day sales.

View Deal

New Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop: $2,499 $2,159.99 at Dell

The latest Dell XPS 15 Touch is available for $340 off right now. You're grabbing a 10th gen i7 processor, 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM and also gaining an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Remember to use promo code SAVE10 for your full savings.

View Deal

More Dell XPS 13 deals

If you're shopping outside of the US, you'll find all the latest Dell XPS 13 deals in your region in our price comparison chart below. This brings together all the cheapest prices from your local retailers to offer up the lowest costs all in one place.

