iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max deals are now here to pre-order - here's where to get them

It's been a while since the Apple team performed a socially distanced reveal of the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max but finally, the day has finally arrived when you can pre-order these two new iPhones... today's the big day.

And following on from the launch of iPhone 12 deals a few weeks ago, this means all of Apple's phones for 2020 are officially here, with four new choices now available from a massive range of retailers.

And if you've held out until now, it is likely that either the smallest and cheapest of the four - the iPhone 12 Mini - or the all out powerhouse iPhone 12 Pro Max are the handsets that have piqued your interest.

Go for the Mini and you're getting a 5.4-inch 5G-enabled iPhone. Not only is it the cheapest of the four options but it also holds on to most of the most important specs - the A14 bionic chip, Magsafe features and more.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive and powerful device. Packed with a powerful battery and one of the most impressive cameras on the market, this is for those who want Apple's best.

And whichever of the two handsets appeal to you more, we've picked out all of the retailers that you can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Mini from below.

iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max deals: where to pre-order

What are the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max like?

iPhone 12 Mini:

The smallest of Apple's four iPhone 12 devices, the Mini is all about bringing both the size and price down. While normally this would result in a device that is lacking in a number of areas, the iPhone 12 Mini actually shares many of the key specs of the other devices.

It has the same A14 Bionic chip, the same MagSafe features, 5G capabilities and more. However, it obviously has to lose out somewhere. It has a far smaller battery than the rest, a lower resolution and fewer camera lenses than the Pro or Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, offering the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices.

Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.