iPad price cut: the all-new Apple iPad is on sale for $299 at Amazon

Start off the year with a new tablet with this iPad deal from Amazon. Right now, you can get the all-new Apple iPad in Space Grey on sale for $299 (was $329). That's a $30 discount the best price we've found for the 10.2-inch tablet.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

You can score a $30 price cut on the Space Gray Apple iPad at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The 2020 iPad includes Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip and provides 32GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that's now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the Apple Pencil use. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



While the $30 discount might not seem like much, discounts on newer Apple devices are rare, and this is the lowest price we've found for the 10.2-inch iPad. We don't know how long Amazon will have the tablet on sale, so you should take advantage of this iPad deal now before it's too late.

