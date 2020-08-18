iPad Mini 5 drops to lowest price ever in this week's iPad deals

There has been a slight shortage of good iPad deals recently, but that all changes today. We're seeing price cuts on the iPad Mini 5 in both the US and UK right now, with Amazon shaving $50 off and bringing it down to $349.99, and this £50 saving in the UK. The smaller tablet is perfectly proportioned for smaller hands, or as a flexible and super-portable productivity tool.

That saving brings the iPad Mini 5 down to its lowest price yet, and, if you're in the UK, plenty of retailers are getting in on the action. You'll find this offer available at Currys, Amazon, AO and John Lewis, but we'd recommend going with John Lewis overall. You're getting a free two-year warranty there, though if you're looking to trade in, Currys will offer £100 off this price when you hand over your old tablet.

The iPad Mini 5 has been available for less than its $399 RRP (£399 UK) for a few months now, but prices typically settle around the $380 (£385) mark. That makes this $349 offer particularly enticing, especially seeing as many are shopping for cheap tablets in the back to school sales.

We're going into these iPad deals in full just below, but you'll find more iPad Mini deals available further down the page as well.

Today's best iPad Mini deals

iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut $50 off the price of the iPad Mini 5 this week, dropping the price down to $349.99. What's more, if you're after more storage you can also save on the massive 256GB version - now available for just $499.99.

iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: £399 £349 at John Lewis

The 7.9-inch iPad Mini 5 is down to £349 at John Lewis right now, thanks to a £50 price cut. There's 64GB of storage in this model, which is also compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil. That makes it the perfect portable productivity tool, with excellent creativity features and iPadOS as well. Plus, John Lewis offers a two year guarantee included. Got an iPad to trade? Currys will take an extra £100 off the price in exchange for your old tablet.

More iPad deals

If you're looking for something with a larger display but still want to keep that low price tag, you might want to take a look at the latest 2019 flagship iPad deals. Or, we're also rounding up the latest iPad Pro prices further down the page.

The iPad Pro is better suited to those looking for significantly more power. While you'll find the 2020 model offers the most up-to-date specs, you can save a considerable amount of cash by picking up the similarly-powered 2018 version instead.

