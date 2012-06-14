Samsung Facebook is 'groundless' rumour, says Samsung

Rumours of the existence of a Samsung-made Facebook competitor have been greatly exaggerated.

So says Samsung in a statement on its website, where it says the rumours is 'groundless'.

Likely keen to distance itself from the rumoured project's terrible codename 'Samsung Facebook', the statement points out that there's just no need for it.

Groundlesshog Day

"'Family Story' has been available since February 2012 on Samsung Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and the web," reads the missive.

"This service, like its name, is a family-oriented convergence service that focuses on sharing and storing families' special moments.

"It is true that we currently are working on upgrading 'Family Story' as we always thrive to provide consumers with enhanced experiences, but this is far from a 'Samsung Faceboook' as some are claiming it to be."

