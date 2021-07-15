Interested in golf? Take part in our survey to enter a prize draw

Golf has always been a sport for the masses. There's the avid, all-weather pros who are constantly looking to improve their swing or lower their handicap. Then there's the social golfers, the virtual golfers, the only-for exercise golfers, and the golfers for whom the sport is merely an excuse to pull on an expensive polo and take a stroll in the sunshine.

Well, whichever type of golfer you are, we want to hear from you. The sport has changed a lot in the past decade, especially over the last 18 months, and we want you to tell us about your experience of playing and the gear you use.

You may have stuck with the same tried and tested clubs you’ve had for years, just invested in a new set of custom-fitted irons packed with the latest technology or taken the plunge and bought your very first set.

This survey, called YOU & YOUR GOLF, is open to anyone who plays golf in the UK or US and takes about 6-8 minutes to complete.

To say thank you for your time, your entry will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win an Amazon voucher worth £250 (for UK entrants) or $300 (for US entrants).

As always, T&Cs apply, and the survey is open until August 4 2021. Good luck, golfers!