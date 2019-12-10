Save up to $74 in these fantastic Instant Pot deals just in time for the holidays

These Instant Pot deals may well be a life saver in the run up to the holidays. You can grab a brand new all-in-one cooker for as little as $59 at Walmart this week, with big savings across the range of Duo, Ultra, and Mini models. If you fancy leaving the kitchen at all on Christmas Day, you'll want to check out these amazing discounts.

It's important to note that each model delivers a slightly different repertoire of programs designed around different dishes, so be sure to check your recipe book before you make your final decision. That said, we're seeing excellent Instant Pot deals across signature models like the Duo but even bigger savings on the Duo Mini and Ultra.

The Ultra is our biggest price cut this week, with a fantastic $74 off at Walmart. Offering ten customizable programs and all the modes necessary for a massive range of dishes, the Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart also brings a bigger screen to the dining table and no less than 16 preset cooking programs.

Check out all the latest Instant Pot deals below, and get ready to finally relax this holiday season.

Today's best Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo60 6 Quart | $99.95 $79 at Walmart

This signature Instant Pot deal is down by $20 at Walmart this week. 14 smart programs work with a range of slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sautéing, yogurt making, and warming functions so you can prepare the food you want easily. This is a base model, so if you don't feel you need all the gadgets other versions afford, this is the best price you'll find today.

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart | $159 $84.99 at Walmart

We're kicking things up a notch with this next Instant Pot deal. For just $84, you can pick up the latest ten-in-one cooker with brand new programs to play with. Ultra Program offers unlimited control over the way your Instant Pot operates, while you can also enjoy new Sterilize, Cake and Egg programs to boot. The larger display offers more information on the progress of your food, and you'll benefit from 16 built-in smart programs in total.

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart | $79.99 $59.92 at Walmart

This Instant Pot deal is saving you $20 and does come in slightly more expensive than the Duo 6. That said, if you need all the features of the Duo but you're working with less counter space this may be the deal for you.

