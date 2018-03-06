Inside Xbox is a new monthly streaming show from Microsoft

Over the past few years Microsoft has worked hard at increasing transparency with its Xbox fanbase, and its next step in improving this dialogue is to launch a new Xbox-focused web series called Inside Xbox.

The first episode will be shown on Saturday March 10 at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET/ 8pm GMT across a host of streaming services including including Mixer.com/Xbox, YouTube.com/Xbox, Twitch.TV/Xbox, and Facebook.com/Xbox.

In episode one the focus will be on Sea of Thieves, Xbox’s next big exclusive coming on March 20. The hosts – including Larry Hryb, Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert, Lydia Ellery, and more – will be sitting down with Sea of Thieves studio Rare to go behind the scenes of the game and discuss what fans can expect at launch.

An inside look

The entire show won’t focus on Sea of Thieves though, there will also be Game Pass news, information on new console features and discussions around PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as well as Far Cry 5.

There’ll also be a community desk segment dedicated to fans watching with prizes and giveaways for those that join in the conversation using #insidexbox.

This isn’t the first time Xbox has tried out a show like this; back in 2012 it tried a show of the same name with a similar premise that didn’t work out. The environment around streams and online gaming is different now than it was then, and given the success of Nintendo’s Direct series the time is probably right for Xbox to try again.

Microsoft didn’t release any kind of regular schedule for the show, but it did say in the announcement it hope to see Inside Xbox become a regular monthly event.