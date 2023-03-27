I'm getting six free months of Apple TV Plus with Sky – and you should too

A solid money-saving streaming deal is always a welcome sight – and Sky and Apple TV Plus have teamed up to bring you one of the best deals we've seen in a long time.

As first reported by Cord Busters (opens in new tab), Sky customers can currently grab an Apple TV Plus subscription for free. Even better, you can watch as much of Apple's first-party content as you want for six months. Read that again: you can watch Apple TV Plus for free for six months. Writing 'not bad, eh?' feels like the understatement of the year.

Of course, with any deal of this nature, there are caveats. For starters, you'll need to be signed up to Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass via Sky VIP. An Apple TV Plus subscription and/or an Apple ID is also required to watch the streamer's assortment of shows and movies. If you don't have an Apple ID, you'll have to create one to sign into Apple's streaming platform.

But there are plenty of perks associated with this deal, too. It's available to both new and existing Sky customers, so current and returning users won't miss out on this deal that lets you try one of the world's best streaming services. You can grab (and cancel) your subscription to Apple TV Plus any time between now and June 7, 2023 – the date that the Sky-Apple TV Plus deal expires – as well. So, if you don't enjoy what's on offer on Apple's streaming platform, you can end your subscription early.

The fruits of Apple's labors

Severance is one of the best TV shows of the last 12 months. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

If you've been reluctant to try Apple TV Plus before now, this Sky-specific deal is one you can't afford to miss out on.

As I mentioned, what essentially amounts to a six-month free trial is a truly fantastic deal. Ordinarily, such trials last between one and three months, so getting half a year's worth of a free subscription is not to be sniffed at.

And there are plenty of top-tier reasons to take advantage of this offer. Apple TV Plus is home to some of the best TV shows and films of the past 18 months.

Ted Lasso is the obvious jewel in Apple's TV crown, with the multi-award winning football comedy drama cementing itself as one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around. Ted Lasso season 3 has just started airing on the streamer, too, and you can read our spoiler-free thoughts on its first four episodes in our Ted Lasso season 3 review.

But there's more than just the Jason Sudeikis-led TV show to enjoy on Apple's streaming service. Severance (read our Severance season 2 hub for more details on its next entry), Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, Shrinking, Foundation (read our Foundation season 2 hub while you're here), For All Mankind, Pachinko, and Black Bird are just some of the other critically-acclaimed series you're missing out on. Having seen most of these fantastic shows, I can vouch for how funny, thrilling, absorbing, and escapist they variously are.

Apple's in-house films are also worth watching. 2022 Oscar Best Picture winner CODA is absolutely worth your time. Causeway is a captivating flick that sees Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry give their best performances in years. The Tragedy of MacBeth is a monochromatic, art-house take on the Shakespeare play, which was directed by the Coen brothers, and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. Fans of Tom Hanks can revel in multiple movies starring the legendary actor, too, including Greyhound and Finch. Admittedly, some offerings can be hit and miss in their quality but, largely, Apple's movie selection is one that easily rivals first-party films from Netflix and Prime Video. Read our best Apple TV Plus movies guide for more.

How to take advantage of Sky's Apple TV Plus deal

Here's how to get Apple TV Plus for free with Sky. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple's excellent library of shows and movies, plus the fact that it's free for six months with Sky, makes this deal a no-brainer in my eyes. With the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus becoming more expensive in recent months, bagging a lengthy, free trial for one of their biggest rivals is well worth considering.

So, how do you go about signing up for this offer? There are two ways to do so. The first is using your voice-activated remote. You can say "Get Apple TV Plus" and your Sky box will immediately begin the process of setting this up for you.

If you don't have voice recognition available on your Sky box, you can sign up for the deal by following the steps below:

Open the My Sky app on your device of choice, such as your TV, phone, or tablet

Select Sky VIP at the bottom of the page

Scroll down until you see 'Giveaways' and click on it

Look for the Apple TV Plus free trial offer

Click on the link and you'll be given a unique code. This will automatically transfer you to the Apple TV Plus app or website, depending on what device you're on

Sign in with your Apple ID. If you don't own one, you can register for an account

Claim the six month reward using the code you were given

Open the Apple TV Plus app on your Sky Q, Glass, or Stream (download the app if you don't own it yet). Follow the on-screen instructions to sign into your Apple TV Plus account

Start watching the streamer's many shows and movies!

The only thing you need to worry about after this is cancelling your Apple TV Plus subscription if you don't plan on keeping it. Once your free six-month trial ends, you'll automatically start paying £6.99 a month for the platform. So, when you sign up, make a note of the date, keep it somewhere safe, and make sure you cancel your subscription once your six months is about to run out. If you enjoy what Apple's streamer has to offer, though, you can keep your subscription and enjoy everything else that's coming to the service soon.

For more Apple TV Plus-based content, check out our Apple TV Plus review, start reading our Foundation season 1 recaps, or find out why Apple TV Plus might become home to live Premier League matches in the future.