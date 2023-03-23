Apple TV Plus could soon include live Premier League football matches

Apple TV Plus could soon make a big signing to play alongside Ted Lasso in its TV streaming line-up, with Apple rumored to be pondering a bid for the English Premier League rights in the UK.

A new Bloomberg report (opens in new tab) claims that Apple is "considering bidding for the streaming rights to a range of English football games, according to people familiar with the situation". And that would see it take on Amazon Prime Video, which currently has the live-streaming rights to 20 Premier League games a season in the UK.

Bloomberg hasn't provided a timeframe for Apple's potential move, but the Premier League's current deal in the UK – with Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon – runs up to the season starting in 2025. With the next auction due to start later this year, that could be when we see Apple take on its rivals.

If so, that would see Apple add Premier League games to its Major League Soccer deal and Friday Night Baseball show, which starts again on April 7. Apple's experience in streaming both baseball and MLS Soccer could give it a strong foundation to produce a polished Premier League show on Apple TV Plus.

The rights would also allow Apple to stream English Football League (EFL), whose rights are available from the season starting in 2024. The EFL told Bloomberg that it's in the process of reviewing potential bidders for its upcoming rights auction.

So while Ted Lasso Season 3 may be fulfilling your soccer needs right now on Apple TV Plus, gaining the rights to Premier League and EFL matches would take Apple's sporting game to the next level.

Analysis: Playing the long game

(Image credit: Apple)

Rumors about Apple bidding for Premier League football rights have been doing the rounds for over a decade now, and these latest rumors only suggest that it's "considering" doing so. But there are good reasons to believe that Apple will finally throw its scarf into the ring.

Apple's deals for Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball show that it understands the power of live sport in attracting viewers to its streaming platform – and outside the US, few sports leagues are as popular or as compelling as the Premier League.

This is why Amazon splashed out on Premier League streaming rights, a deal that was renewed in 2021. But later this year, the league's rights will be up for auction for the first time since 2018 – and that could see a big shake-up as new players, like Apple, seize the chance to gain an advantaged on the best streaming services.

Right now, Sky Sports hold most of the Premier League's broadcast packages, but its takeover by Comcast in 2018 could see a potential change of tack this time. Both BT Sport and Amazon would be reluctant to lose their deals, with Amazon's commitment to live football illustrated by its Champions League rights deal.

But if Apple is keen to plant its flag in the Premier League pitch with a bid, few would be able to match its financial might – so Apple TV Plus could yet be home to a real-world equivalent of Ted Lasso.