If you love Star Wars, these Cyber Monday tablet deals are must-buys

Star Wars fans assemble, as Amazon has a Cyber Monday tablet deal you might find interesting. The brand puts out special Star-Wars-themed cases for its Amazon Fire HD 10 slates, and there's a Cyber Monday deal on both the cases and the tablets themselves.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a good affordable entertainment-centric tablet, designed as a portable screen for streaming movies, reading books and playing music. It's not designed as a productivity slate. It normally costs $150 but it's just $80 in the Cyber Monday deals, which is a big saving.

There are four Star Wars cases you can buy for the tablet - one is a Light Side / Dark Side designed themed around the original trilogy, and another is a similar version but based on the sequel trilogy. There's also a Millennium Falcon blueprint one and a Mandalorian case.

Thanks to Cyber Monday deals, you can save nearly $80 if you buy both a tablet and a case together, which is enough to buy loads of apps (or pick up Disney Plus to watch those movies). We've also dropped a link to Disney Plus prices below in case you want to sign up to stream all the movies.

Cyber Monday Star Wars tablet deals

Fire HD 10 tablet, 32GB: $149 $79 at Amazon

Pick up a Fire HD 10 tablet for $70 off with this Cyber Monday Amazon deal. The Fire HD 10 has a 10-inch Full HD display with 32GB of onboard storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and front-and-rear 2MP cameras. This model is ad-supported, but the $70 discount still applies for the ad-free version, resulting in a $95 pricetag.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet case: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $9 on one of Amazon's Star Wars cases for the Fire HD 10. It comes in a variety of designs, each of which has the same saving.

Other Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet deals

If you're not based in the US, that Amazon Fire HD 10 deal won't apply to you - instead, check out prices for the tablet below.

