Idea's new Rs 109 pack comes with 1GB data, unlimited calls for 14 days

The competition in the Indian telecom sector continues to benefit customers, with telecom operators announcing new plans at lower prices regularly. The latest announcement comes from Idea Cellular, one of the top three telecom operators in the country. Idea has launched a new Rs 109 pack with ‘unlimited’ voice calls and 1GB 4G/3G data.

The new Rs 109 plan from Idea comes days after the telco announced a Rs 93 plan that offered 10 days of validity and 1GB data. At the time, Airtel too had a similar plan, but a few days later, Airtel increased the validity to 28 days. This increase in validity was announced to compete with Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan that offered unlimited calls, SMSs and 2GB of data with 28 days validity.

Idea Rs 109 plan details

Idea has updated the details of the Rs 109 plan on its website, revealing that this plan offers 14 days validity, ‘unlimited’ voice calls, 100 SMSs per day and 1GB 4G/3G data.

The unlimited voice calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond this limit, calls will be charged at 1 paisa per second.

As for the availability, reports suggest that the Rs 109 plan is currently available in a few circles like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana and others.

Subscribers are advised to check the availability of this plan and its benefits in their circle before recharging it.