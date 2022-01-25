Hurry – this brilliant Beats headphones deal will last for one day only

Beats headphones don't usually come cheap, but this brilliant deal from Amazon makes the brand's wireless over-ear cans more budget-friendly for one day only.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio 3 by 50%, reducing them from $349.95 to $174.95 – that's a saving of $175. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

While that price isn't quite as low as the prices we saw over Black Friday, it comes very close – just $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for the wireless headphones.

This deal is only live for one day, and is set to expire at midnight on Jan 26. So you'll need to act fast if you want to grab the Beats headphones at this price.

Today's best Beats headphones deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: $349.95 $174.95 at Amazon

Save $175 – This massive saving on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones isn't to be missed if you're looking for cans with great noise cancellation and solid audio quality. This is just $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for the headphones on Amazon, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to secure a pair for yourself. Deal expires at 00:00 PST, Jan 26

With great active noise cancellation and a brilliant 40 hours of battery life (though that falls to 22 hours with ANC turned on), the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are incredible value at this discounted price.

Usually, they'd be a little hard to recommend at retail price, considering other similarly priced cans, like the Sony WH-1000XM4, outclass them in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation.

However, they're an easy choice with a 50% discount, and their luxurious design means they won't look like a pair of cheap headphones.

Connectivity comes courtesy of Apple's W1 chip, which ensures easy pairing with iOS devices. That's not the company's latest headphone chip, but it's still a great feature if you plan to use these Beats headphones with your Apple devices.

Not in the US? We've scoured the web for the best Beats Studio 3 deals in every region, which you can see below: