Hurry – the AirPods Max have hit their lowest ever price in an unbelievable deal

If you've been looking to buy the Apple AirPods Max, but have been put off by the price, then this excellent deal from Best Buy could be the perfect excuse to splash out on the over-ear headphones.

Usually $549, Best Buy has slashed the price of the AirPods Max to just $454.99 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's wireless headphones. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Apple AirPods Max prices in your region.)

The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life – and they're among the best headphones you can buy in 2021.

The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and feature an over-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line.

They're among the best-sounding headphones you can buy today, with immersive sound and support for Spatial Audio. They also feature active noise cancellation, Apple's powerful H1 chip, and up to 20-hours of battery life. The AirPods Max come with a unique design, with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame, alongside memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal you can find right now for the AirPods Max and the lowest price we've ever seen – so you should snap it up quickly.

