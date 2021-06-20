Huge Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch 6 drops to lowest price ever at Amazon

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale, we've spotted an incredible deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 6. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329 (was $399). That's the best deal we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch and a fantastic bargain to snag before the official Amazon Prime Day sale even begins.



Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This early Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Series 6 smartwatch and a fantastic deal to snag before the official sale even begins. Keep in mind, this specific sale is for the Navy sport band, and we don't expect the price to go much lower during the official Prime Day Apple Watch deals event.

