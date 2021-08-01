Huge AirPods deal: Amazon has the latest model AirPods on sale for $139.98

We're rounding up today's best AirPods deals and we've just spotted a price drop on Apple's latest model AirPods with wireless charging case. Right now, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods on sale for $139.98 (was $199). That's a $59 discount and the best price you can find right now for the wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $49 - Amazon just dropped Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case to $139.98 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best price you can find right now and only $10 more than the record-low price. Apple's lastest-model AirPods have been sitting at $159.99 for most of this year, so we'd snap up this new low price while you can.

