Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G leaked hours before launch, alongside P40 Pro details

The successors to the Huawei P30 Pro, above, have been extensively leaked

At the time of writing we’re just hours away from the launch of the Huawei P40 range, but while the standard model and the Huawei P40 Pro have been extensively leaked, a third model – which had previously been referred to as the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition – has been more elusive. Now though, we might know more about it.

The first thing to know is that it might not be called the P40 Pro Premium Edition after all, as Roland Quandt (a reliable leaker) has tweeted the name Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G. So unless that’s yet another model, it’s likely the name of the top-end premium handset.

But Quandt didn’t just tweet the name, he also tweeted some specs, including a 120Hz refresh rate on the screen (while the Huawei P40 Pro is rumored just to be 90Hz), along with 12GB of RAM (up from a rumored 8GB on the Pro), and dual telephoto cameras offering up to 10x optical zoom.

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5GKirin 990 5G12 GB RAM120 Hz screensame size as ProDual telephoto cams w/ up to 10x optical zoomFaster charging, but ~same battery size as ProAvailable in summerMarch 25, 2020

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G also apparently has faster charging than the P40 Pro but the same size battery. For reference, based on previous rumors the Huawei P40 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery and 40W charging.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G is additionally said to have a Kirin 990 chipset (which is likely the same as the rest of the range), and apparently it’s the same size as the Huawei P40 Pro, which could mean it has a 6.58-inch screen based on previous rumors. Finally, Quandt claims that the phone will be available in the summer, so there could be quite a wait to buy it.

Elsewhere, Ishan Agarwal (another leaker with a good track record) has provided detailed specs for the Huawei P40 Pro.

More Accurate Specs:6.58" OLED 90hz 2640x1200 Display, Kirin 990, 50MP Super Sensing Main (F/1.9, OIS)+40MP Movie Cam (F/1.8)+12MP Ultra Sensing Telephoto (F/3.4, OIS, 5X Optical, 10X Hybrid, 50X Digital Zoom)+3D Deep Sensing Camera, 32MP (F/2.2)+Depth Front Camera (1/2) https://t.co/l3M6tF3vcr pic.twitter.com/umZMbEEhU1March 26, 2020

He claims that it has a 6.58-inch 1200 x 2640 90Hz OLED screen, a Kirin 990 chipset, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 4,200mAh battery, 40W wired charging, 27W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

As for the camera, that apparently includes a 50MP f/1.9 main lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP f/1.8 ‘Movie Cam’ (presumably for video), a 12MP f/3.4 telephoto sensor with OIS, 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom, and a 3D depth sensing camera. There’s additionally apparently a 32MP front-facing camera paired with a depth sensor.

Finally, the Huawei P40 Pro apparently has an IP68 rating for water resistance, dimensions of 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95mm, and a weight of 209g. Agarwal even included what looks to be an official promotional image showing the phone – which includes mention of FreeBuds 3 being included if you pre-order.

The image and specs are largely in line with what we’ve seen and heard before, and this close to launch they’re very likely to be accurate, but we’ll know for sure soon.