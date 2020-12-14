HP Green Monday sale is live, with some fantastic laptop discounts available today

HP's Green Monday sale is now live, which means you can find laptop deals for as little as $219 right now. That's perfect if you missed out on November's earlier discounts and still need to grab a cheap laptop ahead of the holiday period.

From an HP Chromebook available for just $219.99 to a massive 17.3-inch laptop complete with 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD down to $409.99 (was $659.99), there's a healthy range on offer right now that should suit most smaller budgets.

In fact, some of the more expensive laptop deals at HP are offering similar specs (albeit on more premium machines) at a far higher price point, which isn't particularly necessary if you're after a machine for working from home or lighter programs.

You'll find all of these HP laptop deals just below, as well as plenty more cheap laptop deals across the US, UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 14 - $299.99 $219.99 at HP

This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $529.99 $379.99 at HP

This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$400 laptop ready for working from home.

HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $659.99 $409.99 at HP

HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $669.99 $449.99 at HP

Save $220 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting an impressive 11th generation i5 processor as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's an excellent spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop, especially considering this is the latest in Intel's line of CPUs.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop: $549.99 $449.99 at HP

There's a $100 discount on this 15.6-inch HP Pavilion in this week's cheap laptop deals. Considering there's the latest 11th generation i5 processor inside, you're getting some cutting edge power at a great price right now. You'll also find 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD under the hood as well.

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $749.99 $529.99 at HP

Save $220 - With a 10th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 16GB of Intel Optane memory you're certainly picking up a powerful machine here. That's incredible speed for just over $500, and with a 256GB SSD you'll have plenty of storage as well.

More cheap laptop deals

If you're not sure about HP, or you're simply looking for more cheap laptop deals from across the web, you'll find plenty more offers in the comparison chart below. This chart brings in all the lowest prices on some top budget models across the US, UK, and Australia.

If you're after something even cheaper, you may be able to find more choice in our roundup of the best Chromebook deals. Or, if you're looking at the other end of the price spectrum, we'd recommend checking out the best MacBook deals available now.