How to watch Tiger Woods: Back - stream the new Sky documentary from anywhere

The Covid-19 pandemic left sports fans with a massive hole in their lives back in March, as live events were shut down all over the world for around three months. A run of superb documentaries helped to fill the void, however, with the likes of Michael Jordan, Lance Armstrong and Bruce Lee all featuring in compelling portraits that not only cast a light on the person, but also the circumstances and culture that helped breed these elite but sometimes controversial athletes.

Now, it's the turn of golf legend Tiger Woods to go under the microscope courtesy of Sky. Here's how to watch Tiger Woods: Back and stream the new documentary online from anywhere in the world - including for free.

How to watch Tiger Woods: Back for free The Tiger Woods: Back documentary airs in the UK on Monday, June 15 at 9pm on Sky Documentaries. This means you can watch it right away by grabbing a FREE Now TV Entertainment Pass trial. It really is that easy and will stick around for on demand viewing if you can't catch it live.

The feature-length doc charts the rise, fall, and incredible comeback of one of the greatest sportsmen of all-time. Many never thought Tiger would recover from a personal and professional nadir that saw him arrested, divorced, and struggling to rehabilitate from the effects of multiple surgeries on his back and knees.

Yet recover he did, winning the 2019 Masters in stunning fashion last year, while at the same time revealing a side few had ever seen before. Whether you love him or loathe, he was no longer simply Tiger the record-shattering golfer - or Tiger the love rat. He was Tiger the human being.

A handful of docs followed this triumph - and HBO is planning to release another this autumn in time for the rescheduled PGA Tour majors and Ryder Cup - but Sky's effort seems to be the most ambitious to date.

It features previously unseen footage and interviews that help to shed additional light on the once impenetrable personality. Among the highlights are a candid interview with his late-father, Earl, at the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1996 - Tiger's first professional tournament.

Just a year later, he would don the green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta for the first time, kicking-off a remarkable career that currently includes a remarkable 15 major and 82 PGA Tour victories over the last three decades - as those who have tuned in to the occasional PGA Tour live stream over the years might know.

Will we ever be able to truly separate the man from the myth? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Tiger Woods: Back and stream the new documentary online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Tiger Woods: Back from outside your country

If you're from the UK and are used to watching Sky content at home, you might be surprised (and annoyed) to find that your usual stream is unavailable as soon as you step abroad.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but don't worry - there's a simple solution. It comes in the form of a VPN, which is a piece of software that will help you access all the services you subscribe in Britain no matter where you are. Which is only fair, really, considering you pay for them.

How to watch the Tiger Woods: Back documentary online in the UK

As we've said, Sky is behind Tiger Woods: Back and is thus the place to look if you want to watch the documentary - either on TV or online. It's airing on Sky Documentaries at 9pm on Monday, June 15 - but perhaps more conveniently for many people, is also available to stream on demand via Now TV.