How to watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 and stream free online in UK or abroad

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are officially here and who better to cover it than the cast of The Last Leg? Returning to their disability positive routes, the comedy trio will be providing us with laughs and Paralympic insight throughout the Games, so read on to see how to watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 online - no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch The Last Leg online Dates: Tuesday, August 24 - Saturday, September 4 Time: 10pm BST daily TV channel: Channel 4 Stream: watch for FREE on All 4 Watch anywhere: 100% risk-free with ExpressVPN

The pride of Dartmoor, your favourite Aussie host and ex-Paralympic journalist Alex Brooker will be joined by a host of celebrity guests, including comedian Rosie Jones stepping in as the show's dedicated on-the-ground reporter.

With a total of 12 episodes planned in this special run, The Last Leg hosts will be filming throughout the London Olympic Stadium, testing their skills in archery, kayaking, wheelchair volleyball and a host of other sports they are unqualified for - the perfect bit of viewing if the real Paralympic Games makes you feel slightly unfit!

This will feel like a real throwback for anyone who has been following the show from the start, with its first ever series covering the 2012 Paralympics in London. Now, they have more access and a larger budget, ready to bring you a full fortnight of content.

Along with their celebrity guests, friends and families of the Paralympics will also make some appearances as well as a few live interviews with the Olympians themselves directly from Japan.

Read on to see how to watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 online, whether you're in the UK or abroad.

How to watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 and stream free online in the UK

The 2020 Paralympic Game daily specials of The Last Leg kick off on Channel 4 at 10pm BST on Tuesday, August 24, with new episodes airing daily in the same slot, after which they go to All 4 for catch-up streaming. That means you can watch The Last Leg of Tokyo 2020 absolutely free in the UK. All4 is available on a massive range of devices including iOS, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, YouView, Roku, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now, Sky, and others.

How to watch The Last Leg online from abroad

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss all the japes The Last Leg gang have to offer, your best bet is a VPN. The software enables you to stream shows that you ordinarily wouldn't be able to when overseas due to geo-blocking.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch TV from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to All4

Either head to the All 4 website or the All 4 app and you can now watch every minute of The Last Leg - no matter where you are.