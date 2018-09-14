How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Watch Strictly Come Dancing online: when's it on? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 will be on every Saturday at 8pm BST where it will be aired live on BBC One, until the grand final just before Christmas. Being on the Beeb you'll also be able to watch the dancing delights via an internet connection and the BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2018 making this series 16 of the show that sees 15 celebrities dance for their chance to be voted by the nation as the best. And, of course, to see who gets to own that Glitterball trophy, which is now so full of winning names it's due for a change this year.

The hosts this time around will once again be Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. This year's contestants - you can find a full list at the bottom of this page - have a lot to live up to following last year's winners', Joe McFadden and Katya Jones performances. They wowed the crowds with their Quickstep, Charleston and the rest.

For those outside the UK, you need not miss out on the dancing delectables as you can still live stream Strictly using a VPN service. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found out below where it's all laid out simply so all you'll need to think about is which wannabe dancer to vote for.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online for free in the UK:

To watch Strictly Come Dancing 2018, for those in the UK, you need simply to have paid your TV licence and have a connection to a BBC One broadcast, via aerial, satellite or over cable.

To watch the show via internet this is possible live using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Stream Strictly Come Dancing from anywhere else in the world for free:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the dancing action live, fret not, it's still possible. You can access the BBC iPlayer via the app or a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK. This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access a Strictly live stream? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Strictly Come Dancing for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Strictly 2018.

Where can I watch Strictly Come Dancing using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Strictly from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Who are this year's Strictly Come Dancing couples

Ashley Roberts (of the Pussycat Dolls) and Pasha Kovalev

Charles Venn (Casualty actor) and Karen Clifton

Danny John-Jules (Cat from Red Dwarf) and Amy Dowden

Faye Tozer (from Steps) and Giovanni Pernice

Graeme Swann (England cricketer) and Oti Mabuse

Joe Sugg (YouTube star) and Dianne Buswell

Kate Silverton (news reader) and Aljaž Skorjanec

Katie Piper (TV presenter) and Gorka Márquez

Lauren Steadman (British Paralyimpian) and AJ Pritchard

Lee Ryan (from boy band Blue) and Nadiya Bychkova

Dr. Ranj Singh (TV doctor) and Janette Manrara

Seann Walsh (comedian) and Katya Jones

Stacey Dooley (documentary presenter) and Kevin Clifton

Susannah Constantine (half of Trinny and Susannah) and Anton du Beke

Vick Hope (presenter) and Graziano Di Prima

Main image courtesy of bbc.co.uk