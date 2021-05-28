How to watch Panic online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

If you're on the look out for an edge-of-the-seat dystopian teen drama, then Panic, a new 10-episode Amazon Prime exclusive, looks set to deliver in spades.
The show follows the lives of a group of Texan college kids who find themselves getting sucked into a life-or-death game of challenges for prize money that they see is the only way out of their small town.
Read on to find out how to watch Panic online via Amazon Prime Video.
Release date: All episodes available from Friday, May 28
Cast: Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Mike Faist, Camron Jones, Enrique Murciano, Ray Nicholson, Todd Williams
Directors: Megan Griffiths, Gandja Monteiro, Viet Nguyen, Ry Russo-Young, Jamie Travis, Leigh Janiak
Watch now: stream Panic FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial
Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial
Panic centres around senior graduate Heather Nill (Olivia Welch), who finds herself reluctantly taking part in the deadly annual game after circumstances at home turn dire.
This year's competition offers an even bigger prize, but after two teens died taking part last time, the stakes couldn't be higher
Adapted from Lauren Oliver's best-selling book of the same name, fans of the novel will be relieved to hear that it should be pretty faithful to the source with the author acting as the show's writer.
The cast also includes Jessica Sula (Skins), Enrique Murciano (Black Hawk Down), and Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman).
It looks like an ambitious and unmissable show - read on as we detail how to watch Solos online, and for free if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.
How to watch Panic online: stream the new Prime Video series today
All 10 episodes of this new Amazon Prime exclusive will be available to binge from Friday, May 28. Better yet, if you’re new to the VOD service, or haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more, you could watch them without paying a thing as part of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial.
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
If you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
In addition to Panic, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Solos, Small Axe and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch Panic from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Panic online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.
Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support.
More from Amazon Prime:
- PVOD Prime releases: how to watch The Mauritanian online
- Discover the best Amazon Fire TV stick VPNs
- Travel back in time and watch Back to the Future online