How to watch Mulan online: stream the 2020 live-action movie on Disney Plus

Disney Plus continues to go from strength-to-strength this year and the latest feather in its cap is a live-action remake of its hit 1998 cartoon Mulan. The new version stars Liu Yifei as Fa Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, and Jet Li as the Emperor of China. Follow our guide to see how easy it is to be among the first to watch Mulan online as soon as it's released in 2020.

How to watch Mulan online Disney Plus is the exclusive home of Mulan 2020 and you'll need a subscription to get started. Fortunately, a Disney Plus plans costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month - after which you'll be able to buy Mulan as soon as it's released on Friday, September 4.

Mulan's release date is set for Friday, September 4 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and other major Disney Plus markets. You'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch Mulan at this time, with the movie falling under the service's new Premier Access banner - best thought of as a PPV-style platform for the latest and biggest releases.

It means that while Disney Plus is super-affordable at just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, Mulan will cost extra on top of that - $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99 to be precise. But unlike pay-per-view, you'll get to keep it and watch it as many times as you want while you have a Disney Plus subscription.

Plus, in addition to being among the first to watch Mulan, Disney Plus is going all-out to try and recreate the cinematic experience for you at home, bringing you Mulan in stunning 4K HDR complete with Dolby Atmos sound (compatible hardware required).

Read on for even more details of how to watch Mulan online with Disney Plus and why it's such great value and an essential part of your home entertainment arsenal.

More Disney Plus: how to watch Phinaes and Ferb the Movie online

How to watch Mulan online with Disney Plus

Anyone in countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. After that, you'll be first in line to be able to buy Mulan from Friday, September 4. That privilege isn't all you get for your subscription money, though - far from it. As well as being the exclusive home of Mulan, there are loads of other reasons to check out Disney Plus - a fantastic (and fantastic value) streaming service with loads of great content. It features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£5.99 a month. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much you get - and how much of it can't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $12.99 a month.

View Deal

More Disney Plus: