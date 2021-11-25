How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2021: free live stream guide, time, format and more

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev switch individual accolades for national pride in the long-delayed Davis Cup Finals, the last major honor of the 2021 tennis season. It's a rapid-fire festival of tennis like no other, so read to find out how to watch a Davis Cup Finals live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The iconic punchbowl trophy hasn't been seen in Russia since the days of Nikolay Davydenko and Marat Safin, but they're going to take some stopping with world No. 2 Medvedev and no. 5 Andrey Rublev leading the team.

Djokovic's Serbia, Jannik Sinner's Italy, and Cameron Norrie's Great Britain are shaping up as three outside bets for glory, though Canada, Germany and reigning champions Spain, much-fancied in the early stages, have found themselves hamstrung by injuries and withdrawals.

But one or two brilliant individuals can only get you so far, and Colombia, Croatia and France, while lacking some of the stardust of the other nations, boast some of the finest doubles specialists in the world. And despite the absence of Rafael Nadal, Spain can call on a deeper pool of talent than anyone else.

Who will emerge victorious from the World Cup of tennis? Here's how you can live stream Davis Cup Finals 2021 tennis from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a Davis Cup Finals live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during the Davis Cup Finals, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Davis Cup Finals live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to 9Now

How to watch 2021 Davis Cup Finals tennis: live stream in the US

CBS Sports Network CBS has the rights to the Davis Cup in the US, and coverage of the tournament has been split between CBS Sports Network and the CBS Sports app. The early sessions typically start at 3am ET / 12am PT each day, while the later sessions tend to begin at the much more reasonable hour of 10am ET / 7am PT. How to watch Davis Cup Finals without cable If you haven't already got CBS Sports Network as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via fuboTV for $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. The over-the-top streaming service offers more than 100 channels, is really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. Alternatively, there's Davis Cup TV, which is offering coverage of every match for €39.99. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a good VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Davis Cup Finals tennis for FREE in Australia

9Now streaming service Aussie tennis fans can watch Davis Cup Finals action without paying a penny, thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Davis Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. The only downside is that all of the action is being shown in the early hours of the morning, with 9Gem's coverage typically starting at 2am AEDT. If that doesn't scratch your tennis itch, you can instead subscribe to Davis Cup TV, which is live streaming every match from every tie from every round of the action. There are several different packages available, but the €39.99 yearly subscription arguably offers the best value for money. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Davis Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

Davis Cup Finals live stream 2021: how to watch tennis in the UK

you install a VPN Tennis fans in the UK can tune into the Davis Cup Finals on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. And unlike the broadcasters in most other countries, Discovery+ is providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament, with every match from every round being shown. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Davis Cup Finals 2021 and watch tennis online in Canada

Sportsnet Sportsnet is the channel to tune in to for Davis Cup Finals coverage in Canada, though it's only showing games involving Team Canada. The channel also offers a streaming-only service in the form of Sportsnet NOW , the premium tier of which, SN NOW+, costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 annually. You can also sign up for regular SN NOW for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. Hardcore tennis fans can instead get comprehensive Davis Cup coverage from Davis Cup TV, which costs €39.99 annually. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred Davis Cup coverage wherever you are.

Davis Cup Finals 2021 teams

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals is being contested by 18 teams, which have been split into six groups of three.

Group A

Spain

Russia

Ecuador

Group B

Canada

Kazakhstan

Sweden

Group C

France

Great Britain

Czech Republic

Group D

Croatia

Australia

Hungary

Group E

United States

Italy

Colombia

Group F

Serbia

Germany

Austria

Davis Cup Finals format

Each team faces off against the other two teams in their groups in a round robin format, after which the six group winners and two best-placed runners-up progress to the knockout stage.

The ties themselves comprise two singles matches and one doubles match, called "rubbers", each of which are best-of-three sets.

Davis Cup Finals 2021 schedule

All times are GMT.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, November 25

3pm - Canada vs Sweden

3pm - France vs Czech Republic

3pm - Croatia vs Australia

Friday, November 26

3pm - Spain vs Ecuador

3pm - Serbia vs Austria

3pm - USA vs Italy

Saturday, November 27

9am - Kazakhstan vs Sweden

9am - France vs GB

9am - Australia vs Hungary

3pm - Russia vs Ecuador

3pm - Serbia vs Germany

3pm - Italy vs Colombia

Sunday, November 28

9am - Canada vs Kazakhstan

9am - GB vs Czech Republic

9am - Croatia vs Hungary

3pm - Spain vs Russia

3pm - Germany vs Austria

3pm - USA vs Colombia

KNOCKOUTS

Quarter-finals

Monday, November 29

3pm - Group D Winner vs Group E Winner

Tuesday, November 30

3pm - Group C Winner vs Group F Winner

Wednesday, December 1

3pm - Group B Winner vs Runner-Up 1

Thursday, December 2

3pm - Group A Winner vs Runner-Up 2

Semi-finals

Friday, December 3

3pm - Semi-Final 1

Saturday, December 4

12pm - Semi-Final 2

DAVIS CUP FINALS 2021 FINAL

Sunday, December 5